TOKYO – Kevin “K.J.” Polish of Carmichaels earned the No. 13 seed in the ranking round of the Men’s Individual Compound archery event Friday at the 2020 Paralympic Games.
Polish scored 687 points with 44 10’s (inner gold circle) and 14 X’s (innermost circle). Polish tied the previous Paralympic record with his score.
Reigning Paralympic champion Andre Shelby placed 25th with 675.
This is the second Paralympic Games for Polish, who competed in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
He will compete Saturday morning in the round of 16 of the Men’s Individual Compound finals. Polish is scheduled to shoot against Jere Foresberg (Finland) in the seventh match of the day. The top seeds in the field are Zihao He (China), Ramezan Biabani (Iran) and Rakesh Kumar (India).