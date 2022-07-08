Hunters statewide have the opportunity to apply for and receive additional antlerless deer licenses, as long as those licenses remain available, and provided that a hunter holds no more than six unfilled antlerless licenses at a time.
Application schedule
One application per hunter per round. Up to two applications per hunter in the unsold, first round, if hunter did not receive license in the regular first round. Up to three applications per hunter in second round unsold, if hunter did not receive license in the previous rounds. Mentored permit holders may obtain only one antlerless license.
All mailed-in antlerless deer license applications must be sent in the official pink envelope. Hunters may submit only one application per hunter per round. But up to three applicants can submit using the same envelope.
- July 11 – Residents
- July 18 –Nonresidents
- Aug. 1 – Unsold,1st Round
- Aug. 15 – Unsold, 2nd Round
Over-the-counter sales, in WMUs where licenses remain, are sold through county treasurer offices. Licenses may be obtained in person or by mail.
Personal license limit
All hunting license holders (a mentored permit is not a hunting license) may now apply for and obtain up to six antlerless deer licenses before the start of hunting seasons, for any WMU in which licenses remain available. Hunters statewide are limited to holding six antlerless deer licenses at a time. A hunter with six antlerless deer licenses, may apply for additional licenses, if available, as they harvest deer and report them. Hunters who report harvests online through HuntFishPA.gov or call to the Customer Support line (800-838-4431) instantly become eligible to purchase another license, if any are available. Those reporting by mail will not be eligible.
Successful applicants will receive their antlerless deer licenses after the 2nd Monday in September. Hunters should call the county treasurer who issued the license if they don’t receive their license in the mail. Hunters can check their application status by logging onto https://huntfish.pa.gov selecting Purchase History. Then, open the current license year and search for the antlerless deer license. Only successful application for an antlerless deer license will display. Unsuccessful applications will be returned via mail to the hunter.
Replacement of lost license
Visit any County Treasurer’s office to be issued a replacement license. Cost of replacement is $6.97.