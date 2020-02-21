The quarterfinals of the PIAA Class AA Southwest Region Tournament did not go well for local wrestlers Friday.
Only three local wrestlers – Shane Kemper (152) and Riley Kemper (Hvy) of Burgettstown and Jonathan Wolfe (220) of Jefferson-Morgan – advanced to the semifinals today at 10 a.m. at Indiana University.
The top six wrestlers in each weight class advance to the PIAA championships at the Giant Center in Hershey March 5 through 7.
Shane Kemper began the tournament with a 17-3 major decision over Aiden Taylor of Bellwood Antis and followed it with a 3-0 decision of Luke Moore of Chestnut Ridge in the quarterfinals. Kemper draws Caleb Dowling of St. Joseph Catholic Academy in the semifinals.
Wolfe had a slightly different path. Wolfe trailed Brady Barborchock of Berlin-Brothersvalley, 6-5, heading into the third period. Bur Wolfe turned and pinned Barborchock in 4:56. Wolfe then received a forfeit from Jake Barbabella of Avonworth to earn a spot in the semifinals, where Cory Johnston of Glendale awaits.
Kemper, coming off a tough loss in the WPIAL finals, had two pins in a combined 2:38. Max Clevenger of United lasted 13 seconds and Evan Pelegrine of Bellwood Antis went 2:25. Kemper gets Jalen Stephens of Meyersdale in the semifinals.
Wrestlers can still battle back in the consolation rounds. Burgettstown had four, including Joey Sentipal at 120 pounds. McGuffey has four of its five there, including Ethan Barr at 160 pounds. Beth-Center also has four of five, including Todd Fisher at 138. Robbie West (220) was the lone survivor for Fort Cherry. Cameron Carter-Green (Hvy) of Washington also can finish as high as third.
Wrestling alignment
The Big Macs are back.
In subsection 4-A, that is.
Canon-McMillan’s wrestling team was placed in the subsection with natural rivals Trinity, Waynesburg, South Fayette and Chartiers Valley in the latest realignment by the WPIAL.
Also on the move were Peters Township and Ringgold, which made the jump to subsection 4-B, with Bethel Park, Central Catholic, Mount Lebanon and Upper St. Clair.
Canon-McMillan was moved into the opposite subsection of Waynesburg and Trinity in the previous realignment and faced some long trips north.
The alignment approved this week puts a heavy emphasis on regional rivalry.
The movement of Peters Township and Ringgold will add to the local flavor of the postseason, team and individual.
Even Class AA was affected as Frazier moves into subsection 1-B with Bentworth, Beth-Center, Jefferson-Morgan, McGuffey and West Greene.
On the other side, Keystone Oaks is the newest member of subsection 1-A and will join Burgettstown, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry, South Park, and Washington.
The alignment can be found in the Scoreboard section on Page C-2.