First team
Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon: Leading Belle Vernon in scoring in 21 of 28 games, Whitlock unlocked the ability of the Leopards and propelled them to a WPIAL title game appearance. He scored in double digits in every game, including 14 with at least 20 points and scoring more than 30 points twice.
C.J. Cole, McGuffey: The three-sport standout had another great year on the hardwood. Cole averaged 26 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. He also averaged 12.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. Selected as section MVP for the second year in a row, Cole is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,588 career points.
Lucas Garber, Waynesburg: The reliable go-to scorer for the Raiders maintained his shooting touch in one of the WPIAL’s most difficult sections with Uniontown, Belle Vernon and Ringgold. In the six games against the top three teams in the section, Garber scored at least 20 points five times. He averaged 20.9 points for the season.
Chris Peccon, Ringgold: A recent California University commit, Peccon stayed healthy to guide Ringgold to the state playoffs for the second consecutive year. Running the offense from his point guard position, he shot 44% from the field en route to an average of 18.8 points per game. Peccon also averaged 4.6 assists and four rebounds.
Malik Ramsey, California: With California flirting with missing the postseason in mid-January, Ramsey led a strong finish to get the Trojans into the playoffs. By finishing the year average 22 points per game, Ramsey helped California rattle of seven wins in its last nine regular-season games. He scored 34 points in a first-round playoff loss to Shenango.
Second team
Colin Cote, Peters Township: The Pitt-Johnstown recruit helped lead Peters Township’s attack again during his senior season. Cote averaged a team-high 17.5 points and also grabbed five rebounds per game as the Indians made their first state tournament appearance since 2009. He finished with 1,103 career points.
Michael Koroly, Trinity: The Hillers certainly didn’t lack for offense. Leading the WPIAL in Class 5A at 73.3 points per game, Trinity relied on Koroly to help lead the fast-paced attack. The Penn State Behrend recruit averaged a team-high 21.1 points per game and shot 35% from three-point range.
Sam Petrarca, Peters Township: Petrarca could take over a game when needed. Just ask WPIAL first-round playoff opponent Hempfield, who saw Petrarca go off for 28 points and 11 rebounds. Petrarca averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Luke Wyvratt, Ringgold: Not having the true size of a post player didn’t hinder the Ringgold forward. Wyvratt’s grit allowed him to battle with the best of the bigs, finishing the season by scoring 18.6 points per game and hauling in an average of 9.5 rebounds.
Connor Mislan, South Fayette: A first-team all-section guard, Mislan focused more on facilitating a balanced Lions’ offense rather than scoring. Leading the team in both assists and steals, he finished with 12 points per game, including shooting 42% from behind the arc.
Third team
Seth Dunn, Chartiers-Houston: The difference the senior guard made for Chartiers-Houston when he was on the floor was evident. Dunn provided the Bucs with a sense of identity and tenacity, averaging 14.8 points, 6.1 assists and nearly two steals per game.
Ben Jackson, West Greene: The Pioneers made the postseason for the fifth straight season in large part behind the production of Jackson. The Army football recruit transitioned nicely to the basketball court by averaging 13.6 points and 9.6 rebounds.
Brandon Patterson, Washington: Providing an inside presence for the Prexies, Patterson was the most consistent player for coach Ron Faust’s team. Patterson finished the season with 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as Washington shared the section title with Charleroi.
Brandon Jakiela, South Fayette: Only a sophomore, Jakiela had a scoring touch all year for the Lions. He averaged 16.4 points, including an 11-point night against Franklin Regional in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs, and 17 points against Mars in a second-round loss.
Mitch Pohlot, Belle Vernon: Helping the Leopards create both an inside and outside game, Pohlot provided the much-needed size underneath. A constant presence on the glass, he finished the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.