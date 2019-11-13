Name: Josh Casilli
School: Peters Township
Sport: Football
Class: Senior
Casilli’s week: The University of Pennsylvania commit caught two passes for 54 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 159 on 15 carries and another score, in a 33-7 rout of Moon in a revenge game Friday night in a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal game at West Allegheny High School.
Many of those rushing yards came with him running out of the backfield from the wildcat formation, moved from his usual spot as wide receiver.
The victory not only moved Peters Township into this weekend’s semifinal game against Penn-Trafford at West Mifflin High School. It also avenged a 21-13 regular-season loss to Moon Oct. 4 that wrecked a possible undefeated season.
“When the playoff bracket came out, the first thing we did was circle that game on our schedule,” said Casilli. “(The first time we played), we weren’t the same team. They exposed our mistakes and I don’t think we got enough people involved in that game. After this win, it was kind of nice. Coach preached about taking away the asterisk as co-champions. I think we established ourselves as the dominating team in the Allegheny Eight.”
Casilli felt that loss ignited something inside the PT players.
“Absolutely, for sure,” he said.
Casilli is not the biggest running back at 5-11 and 175 pounds, but his speed – he was timed at 4.48 by a hand-held timer in the 40-yard dash – makes him dangerous every time he touches the football. He is far and away the team’s best wide receiver with 46 catches for 552 yards, a 12.0-yard average. Casilli doubled his rushing total for the season against Moon, coming into the game with 16 carries for 128 yard. Casilli has a team-best 22 touchdowns.
Potpourri on Casilli
When practice is over, Casilli and his teammates break apart and head to their respective homes. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t together.
They simply gather in video game online lobbies.
“My favorite game is Fortnite,” he said. “My friends jump on and we continue to talk and play.”
- Casilli added to his number of admirers last week, impressing the Moon head coach to the point of gushing.
“He’s a stud,” Ryan Linn said after the game.. “He’s a flat-out stud. That’s why he’s going to Penn. That’s why he’s a special kind of kid. He makes a difference for those guys.”
- Casilli intends on entering the Wharton School of Business at Penn.
