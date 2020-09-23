Observer-Reporter Athlete of the Week
Name: Breylen Carrington
School: Peters Township
Sport: Football
Class: Senior
Carrington's week: The cornerback-wide receiver had a whopping four interceptions, returning two for a touchdown, in a 24-21 victory over Penn Trafford.
Carrington returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and another from 30 yards in the third quarter. He had three interceptions in the first half and one inn the second off Warriors quarterback and Villanova commit Ethan Carr.
Head coach TJ Plack said he had never seen a defensive effort like the one turned in by Carrington.
"Not necessarily," he said. "When I was at South Fayette, we had a player, Marquez Parks, who scored four or five different ways in a game against Seton-LaSalle. But not four interceptions and two pick-6s."
Carrington couldn't remember a similareffort either.
"Everything just felt right," he said. "I've been waiting for this game for I don't how long. I played a good game and managed to capitalize."
The Indians came up with six turnovers. Defensive tackle Austin McKinnon intercepted a screen pass in the fourth quarter and Miami commit Corben Hondru had a quarterback sack and a fumble recovery.
Carrington has been waiting a long time for this game. A potential starter last season, Carrington saw his chances to play dissolve when he broke his collarbone twice over the summer. The first time came when he dove for a pass in 7-on-7 drills. He admits he came back a week early and broke the same bone in football practice when he got his legs tangled with the defender and fell hard to the ground.
He missed three-quarters of the season with the injury and his spot at cornerback was filled by someone else.
"I was so anxious to get back on the field," Carringtoon said. "This takes away a little bit of the pain."
Carrington won the job in camp but the corona virus popped up at school and his first game this season, a stirriing matchup against South Fayette, was postponed until Friday.
"I couldn't wait to play this game," Carrington said. "With all this hard work in the offseason, I was so excited for this game. And you could see the hard work paid off."
Compiled by Joe Tuscano
Joe Tuscano
Assistant Sports Editor
Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Daily Sports Newsletter
Want daily sports updates delivered to you email? Sign up for our Daily Sports Newsletter!
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest News
Reader Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25