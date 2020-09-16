Name: Tanner Terensky
School: Avella
Sport: Football
Class: Senior
Terensky's week: The three-year letterman who plays wide receiver on offense and cornerback on defense scored twice to help Avella rally for a 20-7 victory over Monessen in a Tri-County South Conference game.
Terensky caught a 25-yard touchdown pass that was set up when he caught a 30-yarder on a fake punt. With Avella clinging to a 13-7 lead and Monessen driving, Terensky intercepted a pass at the goal line and returned in 96 yards for a game-clinching touchdown with 1:46 left to play in the game.
"It was a big win for us," Terensky,"The fake punt, that was the first time we did it since my freshman year. That was my first pick-6 I had. It was a neat feeling seeing five or six blockers in front of me. I was winded and they were all window."
Still, they managed to celebrate.
They hope to do more celebrating this week when they meet Jefferson-Morgan in a conference game. That's followed by a clash against powerful West Greene.
"Those are two big games for us," Terensky said. "Jefferson's run game is pretty good. They have a big running back. If we can stop their run game, then this could be a big win for us."
Terensky has good ball skills.
"He has the ability that a lot of guys don't have. When they get the ball in their hands, they can get to the end zone from any place on the field," said Avella head coach Ryan Cecchini. "He has that ability."
In a down year for the offense, Terensky still caught 17 passes for 197 yards and scored three touchdowns. He is one away from the latter mark after just one game.
"Starting the season with a win gives the team a ton confidence," Cecchini said. "We talked about that all year. The defense led the way and we expected that because we have 10 of 11 starters back."
A lost year
Terlensky sat out his sophomore season, a decision he regrets.
"I was just being stupid," he said. "I expect a lot out of me and the team this year."
Cecchini said you could see flashes of those skills in Terensky last year.
"He's a very quiet kid, almost unassuming," said Cecchini. "He likes to let his action on the field do the talking."
So far, they have said a lot.
Compiled by Joe Tuscano