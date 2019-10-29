Name: Caleb Jackson
School: Washington
Sport: Football
Class: Senior
Jackson's week: The 6-0, 170-pound wide receiver had his best game in the biggest game of the season.
He had five receptions for 109 yards and scored two touchdowns in Washington's 36-14 victory over McGuffey that wrapped up the WPIAL Class AA Century Conference title.
"I like to play in those type of games," said Jackson, who also plays defensive back on one of the toughest defenses in the classification.
"It's really exciting. This was the best game I ever had in my varsity career."
While Jackson has been the second option to Zahmere Robinson in the passing game, he has been remarkably productive.
He has 21 receptions for 413 yards and seven touchdowns. Jackson has scored at least one touchdown in five games, helping the Prexies to a 10-0 record, including 7-0 in the conference.
"It's always in our plans to get Caleb as involved as possible," said Washington head coach Mike Bosnic. "He's such a nice athlete. He's had a nice season and just continues to improve. He has become a really important football player for us."
On the rare occasion Bosnic asked Jackson to use his skills in different ways, he has delivered. He has rushed one time and gained 63 yards and threw an option pass for 21 yards.
Washington opens the Class AA playoffs with a home game against Shady Side Academy Friday evening. Kickoff is 7 p.m. The Prexies were WPIAL champions two seasons ago.
Potpourri on Jackson
Jackson has five sisters, four of them older than him. None of them played sports in school.
He has a large contingent in the stands cheering for him on game day.
"My family is always in the stands, the loudest ones," he said with a smile. "I can hear them during the game."
• Jackson is the starting point guard on the basketball team and runs on the Washington track team.
• While his teammates might tease him at times, Jackson is one of the more likable players in the Prexies' locker room.
