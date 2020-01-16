Name: Will Wagner
School: Charleroi
Sport: Basketball
Class: Sophomore
Wagner’s week: The 6-0 power forward had three magnificent games in a row to help the Cougars to a memorable week.
It began with Wagner tossing in 25 points Tuesday, Jan. 6, matching his teammate Joey Caruso’s total in an 85-55 victory over Beth-Center in a Section 4 game in Class 3A.
Two days later, Wagner scored 21 points to lead the Cougars to a 72-55 victory over Carmichaels in a non-section game.
The next day, Wagner scored 17 points, with the help of five three-pointers as the Cougars defeated McGuffey, 57-51, to jump the Highlanders in the section standings.
“It’s just my confidence that has got me going,” said Wagner, who averages 12 points and nearly four rebounds per game. “Confidence means a lot in basketball. It can be the difference between making a shot and missing a shot. When you believe they are going in, they will.”
Five straight wins for Charleroi has it at 10-4 overall, including 5-1 in the section, good enough for second place and one game behind Washington. The Cougars play the Prexies tonight for first place in the section.
What makes this effort all the more impressive is that he plays the power forward position at only 6-0, and gives up about four inches in height to some of his opponent.
“I like that position,” he said. “I try to use my quick moves to create open shots.”
Wagner’s strong offensive efforts have not only helped the Cougars win, but also has made life easier for the sharp-shooting Caruso, who Charleroi looks to for offensive production. Caruso scored a combined 57 points in this three-game run.
A good shot: Wagner designates a lot of time for basketball. Not only does he have his responsibilities with the Charleroi varsity, but also plays on an AAU team in Bridgeville.
Somewhere in all that, he finds time to play on the Charleroi golf team.
“For 18 holes, I shoot most of the time in the 90s,” he said. “I’m not the best golfer but I try.”
Wagner believes playing multiple sports helps him be a better athlete.
“It’s my offseason sport,” he said. I play it because it’s relaxing.”
When he wants to get away, Wagner takes his hunting rifle into the woods and tries his luck there.
“I got three antlered and a doe,” he said. “My biggest was an 8-point.”
Compiled by staff writer Joe Tuscano.