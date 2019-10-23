Name: Seth Phillis
School: Burgettstown
Sport: Football
Class: Senior
Phillis’ week: The multi-talented, right-footed kicker sent a 30-yard field goal between the uprights to lift Burgettstown to a 16-13 win over Brentwood and clinch the outright title in the Three Rivers Conference Friday night.
Phillis had three field goals in the game, giving him nine for the season and moved his point total to 104.
“I put a lot of work into it but it comes almost second nature to me because of all the years I played in soccer,” said Phillis. “When I’m kicking, I try not to think about anything because that’s when you start second-guessing yourself.”
Phillis also plays wide receiver and defensive back for Burgettstown. He is tied for the team lead in receptions with seven for 161 yards in Burgettstown‘s run-heavy offense.
“I think I like playing defense best,” he said. “I like to make a play on the football. I like the physical aspect of it.”
Phillis leads all kickers in the WPIAL with his nine field goals. Pittsburgh Central Catholic’s Jonathon Opalko is second with six field goals and 50 points, 54 fewer than Phillis.
Phillis and Burgettstown head coach Mark Druga agree on which of his field goals was most important.
“In his sophomore season, he kicked the game-winning field goal against Neshannock that gave us our first playoff victory in 40 years,” said Druga. “He seems to have ice water in his veins when he kicks. Nothing seems to bother him.”
Potpourri on Phillis: One of the more interesting things about Phillis is that his older sister, Megan, played matchmaker with someone close to him.
“Our families go back a while,” said Druga. “His older sister set me up with my wife all those years ago.”
Phillis has a range of about 40 yards for Druga’s taste, but he has hit from 57 yards in practice.
Phillis credits his devotion to weightlifting for his increased leg strength. He works out a lot in the weight room and has a video online of him deadlifting 500 pounds.
“I really love working out,” he said. “It’s one of my passions.”
Here are his other max efforts in the weight room: 405 pounds in the squat and 315 pounds in the bench press.
Phillis is finally catching the attention of college recruiters, who are looking for a multi-purpose athlete who is also a strong player on special teams. Kent State has offered a walk-on status but Phillis believes there will be more offers soon.
