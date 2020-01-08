Name: Riley Kemper
School: Burgettstown
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Senior
Kemper’s week: Kemper won his first title in the Tri-County Athletic Directors’ Association Tournament by pinning his way to the gold medal in arguably the deepest weight class, heavyweight.
Kemper, who signed to play football Robert Morris University last month, opened the tournament at South Fayette High School with a pin of Austin Dry of Fort Cherry in 27 seconds and followed with another pin, this one over Andrew Vessels of Jefferson-Morgan in 1:26 of the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Kemper stuck Tyson Brophy of Trinity in 1:55. In the finals, Kemper pinned a returning champion, Quentin Franklin of South Fayette, in 2:55.
His four pins took a combined 6:42.
Only Kemper and Trinity’s Cole Whitmer pinned their way to a titles. Whitmer needed just two because of an undermanned 195-pound weight class.
“I think I wrestled pretty good here,” said Kemper. “I’m always trying to get better. I pushed the pace and was working on my feet a little more. Not bad, still improving.”
Kemper has wrestled Franklin “four or five times” and this was his first victory. Franklin was making his first appearance on the mat since recovering from an injury during football season.
“We always go back and forth,” Kemper said. “He has something on me but I’m just trying to outwork him.”
Kemper finished fourth at 220 pounds in this event as a sophomore and was runner-up at heavyweight to Washington’s Gerald Comedy at heavyweight last season.
Built Kemper-tough: Over the past two years, Kemper has added more than 50 pounds to his 6-4 frame and molded it into muscle with his dedication to the weight room. He doesn’t lift for max weight but is concerned more about repetitions that increase strength.
“When I was a freshman, I was a typical freshman, bigger but not as physical,” he said. “Over the years, I worked out in the offseason, trying to get bigger and stronger. I’m always working out.”
Kemper is quick and strong enough to make other heavyweights uncomfortable on the mat.
“I’m always taking shots, active on my feet, trying to push the pace,” he said. “I try to show that I’m more active and they are, just hoping to get out of the period with the score 0-0. I would say the third period is my period. They are tired and I still have some juice.”
