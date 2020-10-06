Name: Micah Finley
School: Trinity
Sport: Football
Class: Senior
Finley’s week: The 5-8, 170-pounder caught three touchdown passes and rushed for a score as Trinity routed West Mifflin, 32-5, in a Big Eight Conference game in Class 4A.
The win evened Trinity’s conference record to 2-2 and overall mark to 2-2. What’s more, Trinity made up for a subpar performance in a 10-7 loss to McKeesport two weeks ago.
Finley caught a pair of 28-yard touchdown passes and a 6-yarder. In the fourth quarter, Finley broke loose for a 58-yard scoring run. Finley had 20 rushes for 120 yards.
Finley caught only three passes but all three went for touchdowns. Finley has 10 touchdowns in four games and ranks eighth in the WPIAL (all classes) with 60 points.
“That’s one of the best games I’ve had,” said Finley. “I had five touchdowns in a game last year but one was called back because of a penalty.”
Trinity has a renewal game with crosstown rival Washington and Finley says the Hillers’ offense is starting to click.
“We’ve been working really hard all year,” he said. “That game didn’t surprise me. We have a really big game coming up so we’re really hyped up for that game.”
Finley also competes in wrestling but sees his future with football.
“I’m more toward football in college,” he said. “I like wrestling but I’m more toward football.”
Mr. Do-Everything: Finley plays a multiple of positions, making him a vital cog to the offense.
“Micah has been doing great things on the field,” said Trinity head coach Jonathan Miller. “It’s not just the offense. He’s been doing an awesome job of transferring his body to take the hits.”
Finley has played linebacker, cornerback and safety in Trinity’s four games. On offense, he’s been mainly used at tailback.
“Where we need him, that’s where he goes,” said Miller. “And he’s done a good job for us. He’s a very quiet kid, sometimes too quiet. But he has a ton of confidence. He’s matured from his sophomore year, as a lot of kids do. We’re just extremely proud of the effort he’s put out, year in and year-out.”
Compiled by Joe Tusscano