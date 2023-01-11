Name: Matt Furman
School: Canon-McMilllan
Name: Matt Furman
School: Canon-McMilllan
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Senior
Furman’s week: The 189-pound senior hit two milestones in the Tri-CADA Wrestling Tournament this past weekend at Canon-McMillan High School.
Furman won his 100th match of his career in the quarterfinals, a pin in 1:23 of James Standish of Albert Gallatin. He went on to win the weight class by default over Brody Evans of Waynesburg.
Furman began the tournament with a pin of Nick Fedorchak of Trinity then followed it with the win over Standish. In the semifinals, Furman won by injury default over Vitali Daniels of Bentworth.
“The gold medal really didn’t feel like a gold medal,” said Furman. “I had an injury default in the semifinals and an injury default in the finals. It doesn’t feel that good but the 100th win feels worked for.”
Wrestling with the future: Furman committed to Cornell University this summer.
“They project me from 165 to 184,” Furman said. “I don’t really have a preference, maybe 174.”
Cornell is getting an effusive leader who is easy to like.
“Right now, he’s not thinking about a high number of wins. He’s thinking about a high number of (bout) points,” said Canon-McMillan head coach Brian Krenzelak. “His goal right now is to get to 20 points in individual matches and not so concerned about the wins.”
Krenzelak said this is the most mature Furman has been in the room.
“We’ve been working on his hand fighting and he’s been receptive,” Krenzelak said. “We’re really excited about his transition to college.
“He’s a very gregarious person, never stops talking. He keeps everyone going. He keeps it light in the room. It’s like what’s he going to do next, what’s he’s going to say next. But it’s all in good fun.”
Krenzelak said Furman is a natural 182 pounder.
“But the PIAA eliminated that weight,” Krenzelak said. “He preps all his meals to make 172 or 174.”
Call to play: When not on the mat, you can usually find Furman in front of a screen.
‘’Really, my biggest hobby is video games,” Furman said. “I spend a lot of my free time playing video games. Call to Duty is my favorite because it’s a fast-paced game. I like the fast-paced games.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano
Assistant Sports Editor
Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.
