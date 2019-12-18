Name: Mac Church
School: Waynesburg
Class: Freshman
Sport: Wrestling
Church’s week: The 106-pounder showed off some of his potential when he capped a strong opening week by finishing second in his weight class at the Ironman tournament in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
He also chalked up dual-meet victories against Montour and Burrell.
“I knew there were going to be good kids there,” Church said of the Ironman event. “I was just looking to place. And once I placed, I was looking to make it to the final.”
In the Ironman, Church opened the two-day tournament with a bye and followed it with a 15-0 technical fall over Marmion Academy’s Jameson Garcia in 2:47. Church won a 7-1 decision over Dominic Hoffarth of Louisville in the third round then stopped Mason’s Pacey Najdusak, 6-4, in the quarterfinals.
Church edged Lake Highland Prep’s Eligh Rivera, 7-5, in the semifinals before losing a 6-3 decision to Marc-Anthony McGowan of New Jersey prep powerhouse Blair Academy in the finals. McGowan is a world champion and the top-ranked wrestler in the nation at this weight by Intermat.
“I’ve wrestled in a lot of big tournaments but it was fun to wrestle at that first high school big tournament,” said Church, who has competed in the Super 32, the Cadet World Team Trials and Tulsa Nationals to name a few. “It was a good experience.”
Against Montour, Church won by 17-1 technical fall over James Walzer in 5:19. In the dual meet against Burrell, Church pinned Nikolas Ferra in 1:17.
“He’s been in a lot of major events,” said Waynesburg head coach Joe Throckmorton. “That’s why he was able to do as well as he did. He wasn’t in awe of it. He puts himself in those situations on a regular basis.”
Good bloodlines: If the name Church sounds familiar in wrestling circles, it should.
Church’s grandfather was Sam Church, who came in as head wrestling coach of Waynesburg University in 1980 and led the Jackets to 11 Top 25 finishes in the NAIA, while producing 22 All-Americans until 1993.
“He passed away when I was two months old,” said Church. “So I never got to know him.”
But Throckmorton, who was a state champion for Waynesburg High School in 1980, has a deep respect for Sam Church.
“I knew Sam very well,” said Throckmorton. “As soon as I knew he had a grandson who was wrestling, I was so excited. Sam would have been super excited to watch him. He can watch him from up above.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano