Name: Kaley Rohanna
School: Waynesburg
Sport: Basketball
Class: Sophomore
Rohanna’s week: The 5-7 point guard scored 28 points, and was 17 of 17 from the free-throw line in Waynesburg’s 58-53 victory over South Park and followed it up with a 13-point effort in a 42-34 victory over Charleroi.
The two wins have Waynesburg one-half game behind South Park for first place in the Class 3A, Section 2 standings. Waynesburg snapped a 22-game section winning streak by South Park.
The Raiders went into tonight’s game against Washington with an 8-1 record in the section and 12-3 overall mark. Waynesburg is on a six-game winning streak and has won seven of the last eight.
“I’ve never had anything happen like that before,” Rohanna said of her perfect day from the free-throw line. “I took one foul shot at a time. I didn’t know how many I was shooting. We have a lot of girls who shoot foul shots really good. We practice it a lot.”
Rohanna said head coach Dave Sarra created a game, where practice couldn’t end until you made 12 shots from the free-throw line without missing two in a row.
Rohanna averages 17 points per game and Sarra said Rohanna is a complete player.
“She’s equally good on offense and defense,” said Sarra. “She has a high basketball IQ. She shares the ball with her (teammates).
Waynesburg has a senior-laden lineup and Rohanna, who started as a freshman and averaged 17 points per game, said the girls play well together. Included in that group is senior Clara Page Miller, who reached the 1,000-point milestone earlier this year.
“If we all stay focused, we can beat any team we play,” Rohanna said.
Curtains: When she isn’t playing basket or soccer for the Raiders, Rohanna works with the theater production at school.
“There was a fall musical and I worked with the tech crew to play music,” Rohanna said of the production called, “The Elves and the Shoemakers.”
“For the spring one, they needed a lot of people. I have to learn how to dance for this one. I have like one line that I have to say with a group of people. It’s called, ‘Emma.’”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano