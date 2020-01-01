Name: Jordane Adams
School: Trinity
Sport: Basketball
Class: Senior
Adams’ week: The 6-0 guard had two strong games to help Trinity win its holiday tournament.
He scored 23 points in the tournament opener as the Hillers went on to defeat Albert Gallatin, 74-60, Friday.
The next day, Adams scored 26 points and led Trinity to a 78-72 win over Canon-McMillan in the championship game.
The backstory for a solid tournament and win over Canon-McMillan for Adams is not widely know. Last year, when the Big Macs routed Trinity, 73-42, in the same tournament was what Adams considered worst game of his varsity career.
He was so upset with his performance that he went to see head coach Tim Tessmer and told him that he had reached a decision. He was quitting the team.
Rebirth: Adams admits immaturity played a part in his decision but so did a lack of confidence.
“I didn’t feel I was helping the team,” he said. “I was very frustrated.”
Tessmer understood Adams’ feelings.
“He was so frustrated,” Tessmer remembered. “Canon-McMillan played a triangle-and-two (defense) and took away (our top scorers). They dared Jordane to shoot. He couldn’t create anything and just had a really bad game.”
How bad?
“He was 1-for-15 and had a bunch of turnovers,” Tessmer said. “It broke his spirit. I never saw him like that.”
When Adams failed to show up for Christmas break practices, he was officially off the team.
“We talked in the offseason about overcoming some stuff and getting to a spot where teams can’t take away his game and make him a liability,” said Tessmer. “And he took that to heart.
“You love a comeback story. He was as down as you could be, enough to walk away from the game he loves. It was an immature decision (to leave) and one he regrets, but it was also one he needed to refocus and clear his mind. He realized what he had lost.”
Adams wasn’t concerned that he would not be accepted back by his teammates.
“I wasn’t worried because we are all a big family,” said Adams. “A lot of people go through things and when they come back, they understand.”
Now, Adams has been a key player for the Hillers, who are out to a 7-2 start. He guards the opponents’ best player and averages 12 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is a 74% free throw shooter and makes 56% from the field.
“In the Canon-Mac game this year, they dared him to shoot and he made 2 of 3 (three-point attempts),” Tessmer said. “He ruined their game plan.
“In the locker room, we made a point in saying this time last year, you were really down. Now, you just turned around and scored 26.”
Adams’ wide smile said it all.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Tuscano.