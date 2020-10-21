Name: Elijah Cincinnati
School: Trinity
Sport: Soccer
Class: Senior
Cincinnati’s week: Cincinnati scored a hat trick Oct. 12 during a 9-1 by Trinity over Greenesburg Salem to set the school record for career goals.
The hat trick pushed Cincinnati’s total to 90 goals, surpassing Mike Ault’s school-record total of 89. Ault was a first team all-state player in 1981, when he scored a whopping 63 goals in one season.
A four-year starter who plays mostly forward, Cincinnati has benefited from playing with players such as Logan Errett, Jacob Paez and Colby Thomas.
“All 35 players have contributed to the success of the program,” said Trinity head coach Ryan Julian.
Cincinnati’s effort has Trinity at 10-2 in Section 3 of Class 3A. The playoff-bound Hillers shared the section title with Belle Vernon. Cincinnati has 30 goals this season.
Cincinnati’s chances of catching Ault were damaged with the coronavirus. The Hillers lost most of their nonsection matches. Trinity lost about seven matches this season because of the rescheduling caused by the virus.
“It’s always on your mind, even before the pandemic,” Cincinnati said. “Even now if someone gets sick, your entire year is over. I had to make the most of it while I was there. I didn’t feel the pressure I thought I was going to, If it came, it came.”
A giving effort: Cincinnati spends at least one day a week working in the cafeteria of a senior home, Strabane Trails. Between his work at the senior care home and soccer, Cincinnati was one of the most-tested persons for the coronavirus.
“I’m buddies with someone who works there,” he said. “A job opportunity came up and it sounded like a nice job to me. It’s not just a job. It’s a chance to give back to these people. To give them a chance to interact with me is a good thing. It’s been one of the better things that has happened to me.”
Cincinnati gave up a job working at one of the more popular hangouts in the city: Osso’s Pizza.
“He was a star there,” said Julian with a chuckle.
“It was a good job,” he said, “but it was time to move on.”
