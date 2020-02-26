Name: Devin Whitlock
School: Belle Vernon
Sport: Basketball
Class: Sophomore
Whitlock’s week: Continuing to be a threat in multiple ways to opponents, Whitlock did a little bit of everything in Belle Vernon’s two playoff victories.
In the Leopards’ 66-61 upset victory Saturday over third-seeded Quaker Valley, Whitlock scored 14 points, had 10 assists and three steals, helping them advance to the semifinals for only the second time this century.
Earlier in the week, Whitlock paced Belle Vernon with a team-high 21 points in a 65-44 victory over 11th-seeded Derry in a WPIAL Class 4A first-round game. He also had three assists and three steals.
“He’s an all-around player,” Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino said. “He gets everybody else involved. He hustles. He distributes the ball. He’s a true point guard.”
The Leopards also were in the semifinals in 2018, ending a 20-year hiatus of not being one of the final four teams left in the classification.
Fitting in: Whitlock, a transfer from Monessen, led the Greyhounds to the WPIAL and PIAA semifinals as a freshman last season, ultimately falling to Vincentian Academy in both tournaments.
He hasn’t skipped a beat after transferring to Belle Vernon, gelling with his teammates from the start of the Leopards’ turnaround season.
“I felt like I came over and fit right in,” Whitlock said. “It felt normal.”
Through 15 games last year, Belle Vernon was 3-12 and had to win multiple games down the stretch to even make the playoffs. This season, the Leopards were 11-4 in their first 15 games and have continue that success down the stretch.
Whitlock believes his game has grown since his phenomenal freshman season for Monessen.
“Just my defensive game and my shooting ability have gotten better,” he said. “I probably get 50% of my points from playing good defense.”
Remember the name: Salvino knew what Whitlock could do on the court prior to this season. While Salvino was still at Monessen, he coached an eighth-grade game when Whitlock was on the team.
“I remember that day,” Whitlock said. “Our coach couldn’t be there and he told us that the high school coach was coming down. We all really wanted to show out for him. I think I had 24 points.”
It was one of the first impressions he left on Salvino.
“He had that leadership about him,” Salvino said. “He carries himself very well, whether that be on the basketball court or the football field. He’s that kind of person. That’s just the way he grew up. He’s accepted (the leadership role) throughout his career.”
Compiled by Luke Campbell.