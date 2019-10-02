Name: Clayton Rosensteel
School: Ringgold
Sport: Football
Class: Junior
Rosensteel’s week: The right-footed placekicker nailed a 27-yard field goal as time expired to give Ringgold a thrilling 16-13 victory over Beaver in a non-conference game at Joe Montana Stadium.
The victory was the first for Ringgold in 721 days. The Rams last won a football game on Oct. 6, 2017 at Uniontown. It also was the first victory for new head coach Darwin Manges.
Rosensteel said he only had one thought in mind as he walked onto the field to try the game-winning kick.
“Don’t miss,” he said.
It was the first made field goal of Rosensteel’s varsity career. He had an earlier attempt blocked in a loss to Trinity.
When the football made it over the crossbar, it set off a celebration of players, coaches and fans. But Rosensteel had the worst angle to watch the kick.
“I was on the ground,” said Rosensteel, “because somebody hit my leg and knocked me to the ground.”
The victory moved Ringgold’s record to 1-5 and gave the team some momentum heading into this week’s game against winless Laurel Highlands.
More than a number: Rosensteel’s heroics were especially heart warming to the Ringgold community because of the unbelievable tragedy his family is suffering through over the loss of his sister.
Kaitlyn Rosensteel died in June from a lightning strike at Mammoth Park in Mount Pleasant Township.
To honor her memory, Clayton change numbers to 86. It was his sister’s favorite number when she was a member of the Rams soccer team.
Clayton said he “thought about her right before the kick” and that one of the coaches told him before the field goal attempt to, “Do it for her.”
“I pray right before the game, right before the whistle blows,” Clayton said. “It was the most accomplishing kick I ever had.”
Manges said it was a difficult time for everyone and that he felt it helped make the team a closer group.
“I was proud of the way the kids handled it,” said Manges. “It was tough. I had a player die from a car accident when I was coaching in Delaware. It’s tough to deal with. Coming back here, and knowing the family, it was very tough.
“No one should have to bury a child. It’s hard to get my head around that.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano