Name: Cam Frolo
School: Monessen
Sport: Soccer
Class: Senior
Frolo’s week: The striker had 12 goals over three matches last week to reach 100 for his career. He is the second player to reach that mark in program history.
Dave Lautieri owns the boys scoring title with 112. Current athletic director Gina Naccarato has a school-best 158 goals.
Frolo scored six goals against California in an 8-4 victory and added three more in a 6-5 win against McKeesport. Those two victories doubled Monessen‘s win total for the season and snapped a six-match losing streak.
“For the last three games, I was counting it down,” he said. “But before that, I wasn’t. After I did it, my teammates came around to celebrate. But I didn’t do anything outrageous to celebrate.”
Frolo is a two-sport athlete at Monessen, starting for the soccer team for four seasons and likewise for the baseball team. He is a leadoff hitter and plays centerfield for the Greyhounds and has more than 50 stolen bases in his career.
He has played both sports since the age of four.
“I like them both equally,” he said. “It would be hard to just pick one. I like soccer because I run a lot and that keeps you healthy. In baseball, I’m a slap hitter and it’s fun to beat out those hits.”
Frolo was named all-conference before the season and is one of the top scorers in the WPIAL this year. He finished the season with 39 goals.
The right ingredients: Frolo has a lot on his plate. Many times, it’s of his own making.
Not only does Frolo participate in sports, but he also works at a Charleroi restaurant as a cook.
So what do you think is his favorite meal?
“I like steak,” he said. “Medium rare.”
“I started there as a dishwasher and about a month and a half later, I moved to cook.”
The only regret Frolo has is not being able to cook up some more victories for the soccer team. The Greyhounds are 5-13 overall and 2-10 in Section 4-A. He is undecided about attending college but is willing to listen to any offers.
“I’d like to get into some sort of business or management program,” he said. “I could go on to play (sports) in school, but I’ll have to see about that.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano