Name: Breylen Carrington
School: Peters Township
Sport: Football
Class: Senior
Carrington’s week: The cornerback-wide receiver had a whopping four interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, in a 24-21 victory over Penn-Trafford.
Carrington returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and another from 30 yards in the third quarter. He had three interceptions in the first half and one in the second off Warriors quarterback and Villanova commit Ethan Carr.
Head coach TJ Plack said he had never seen a defensive effort like the one turned in by Carrington.
“Not necessarily,” he said. “When I was at South Fayette, we had a player, Marquez Parks, who scored four or five different ways in a game against Seton-LaSalle. But not four interceptions and two pick-6s.”
Carrington couldn’t remember a similar effort either.
“Everything just felt right,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for this game for I don’t know how long. I played a good game and managed to capitalize.”
The Indians came up with six takeaways. Defensive tackle Austin McKinnon intercepted a screen pass in the fourth quarter and Miami (Ohio) commit Corben Hondru had a quarterback sack and a fumble recovery.
A bad break: Carrington had been waiting a long time for the game. A potential starter last season, Carrington saw his chances to play dissolve when he broke his collarbone twice over the summer. The first time came when he dove for a pass in 7-on-7 drills. He admits he came back a week early and broke the same bone in football practice when he got his legs tangled with the defender and fell hard to the ground.
He missed three-quarters of the season with the injury and his spot at cornerback was filled by someone else.
“I was so anxious to get back on the field,” Carringtoon said. “This takes away a little bit of the pain.”
Carrington won the job in camp but the corona virus popped up at school and his first game this season, a stirriing matchup against South Fayette, was postponed until this Friday.
“I couldn’t wait to play this game,” Carrington said. “With all this hard work in the offseason, I was so excited for this game. And you could see the hard work paid off.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano