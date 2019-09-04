Name: Ben Jackson
School: West Greene
Sport: Football
Class: Senior
Jackson’s week: In one of the most prolific performances in school history, Jackson scored 11 touchdowns and rushed for 419 yards in a five-day, two-game span.
In a season-opening, 61-28 non-conference victory over Cameron, W.Va., Jackson rushed for 253 yards on 15 carries and scored six touchdowns.
Just five days later, Jackson ran for 166 yards and scored five more touchdowns on only seven carries in an 82-14 victory over Bentworth in a Tri-County South Conference game.
The Cameron game was played on Monday night so as to fit into the West Virginia high school schedule.
The 82 points against Bentworth set a school single-game record and the 143 combined points lead the WPIAL, all classifications.
Jackson leads the WPIAL in scoring with 66 points and rushing with the 419 yards. Jackson is on pace to rush for more than 2,000 yards and score more than 300 points this season.
“I believed that we would start out strong with these two games here and I think we can go undefeated this season,” Jackson said.
The 6-2, 215-pound tailback is just as happy that the team has a 2-0 start as he is about his personal accomplishments.
“I wasn’t even thinking about that. I was thinking just about winning,” said Jackson. “It feels good. I’m glad we got to experience that as a team. The offensive line is a large reason for my recent success.”
A woodworker: Ever since he was a young boy, Jackson has had a fascination with woodworking. It started with small pieces and has blossomed into bigger adventures.
His parents brought him along slowly, he says, making sure he knew how to use all the tools in a safe manner.
“I like to be active, so I try to find things to do,” Jackson said. “We are a working family and we do a lot of things around the house. It’s time I can spend with my family and also get things done.”
While he has no plans to build a house right away, Jackson has designed and created things to put into a house, such as a bookshelf.
“I’ve always been into building things,” Jackson said. “My parents wouldn’t let me use power tools when I was young; I don’t know why. Growing up, I was probably a pain in the (backside) to my mom with me always bouncing off the walls. It started with Legos. They were my designs. I started out later on with saws, then a sander, then a router.”
Recruiters don’t have to worry, because Jackson emerged from that process with all 10 fingers.
Compiled by Joe Tuscano