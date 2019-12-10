The first whistle of the season had not not sounded and Washington High School‘s wrestling team had already taken on its first loss of the season.
Gerald Comedy, the talented heavyweight who had a breakthrough season for the Prexies last year, was lost for this season with a shoulder injury suffered in the football season.
Comedy, a senior, finish last season with a 28-8 record, was second in the Class AA section tournament and fourth in the WPIAL and Southwest Region tournaments. He went on to the state tournament in Hershey, where he finished with a 1-2 record.
Comedy, whose future is with football, injured his shoulder later in the season. He continued to play but his duties were lessened as the Prexies made a run to the WPIAL Class AA finals against Avonworth.
The loss of Comedy stings even more, considering how important he is to the growth of the Washington wrestling program. The 6-3, 275-pounder was named the Observer-Reporter Athlete of the Week in January after winning the Tri-CADA wrestling tournament in January.
Comedy became the first Washington wrestler to win his weight class in this event since the tournament begin in 2006.
With the help of Comedy, Washington earned a berth in the WPIAL Team Tournament in Class AA for the first time since 2006.
The good news for Washington is that Comedy's replacement, Cameron Carter-Greene had a strong showing at the Chartiers-Houston Wrestling Tournament over the weekend.
Carter-Greene finished as a runner-up in the heavyweight division, losing to Burgettstown Riley Kemper in the finals.
Teasdale update
Gavin Teasdale, a four-time PIAA champion from Jefferson-Morgan High School, has wrestled once for Iowa since the start of the season.
He finished third in the 133-pound weight class in the Luther Open and second place in the Jim Koch Open. Overall, he won six of eight bouts, falling in the finals to Airk Ferseth of Wisconsin-Parkside, 7-5, in the finals of the Jim Koch Open and winning by default over Kolbe O'Brien of Minnesota State Mankato in the Luther Open.
A correction
Canon-McMillan will participate in a powerhouse quad meet with Hempfield, Kiski, and Seneca Valley Friday Dec. 20. The event will be held at Kiski High School. In a previous story, the wrong gsite was listed.