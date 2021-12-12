Owen Norman tossed in a game-high 25 points to lead Fort Cherry to a 63-49 victory over McGuffey in the McGuffe Tipoff Tournament.
Dylan Rogers added 15 points and Adam Wolfe had 12 for the Rangers, who led 31-20 at halftime.
Jantzen Durbin and Grayson Wallace each scored 10 points for McGuffey.
Brashear 59, Waynesburg 30: Rasheed Sanders scored 18 points to lead Brashear to a 59-30 victory in the Keystone Oaks Tournament.
Brashear took a 10-6 lead after one quarter, 26-16 at halftime and 42-20 after three quarters.
Dawson Fowler led Waynesburg with nin points.
Burgettstown 34, California 30: Burgettstown built a 26-18 halftime lead and made it stand for a 34-30 victory over California in the California Tipoff Tournament.
James Leuice and Caleb Russell each scored nine points for Burgettstown.
Fred Conard led California with seven points.
Trinity 67, Seneca Valley 63:
Connor Roberts and Kyle Fetcho combined for 47 to lead Trinity to a 67-63 victory over Seneca Valley in the Canon-McMillan Tipoff Tournament.
Roberts scored a game-high 25 points and Fetcho contributed 22. Dante DeRubbo add 10.
Jamison Gurica led Seneca Valley with 22 points.
Avella 66, Frazier 48: Brandon Samol led all scorers with 30 points in Avella’s 66-48 victory over Frazier in the Avella Tipoff Tournament.
Westley Burchianti added 17 points for Avella.
Brennen Stewart scored 12 points and Noah Usher, 11 for Frazier.
Belle Vernon 58, Thomas Jefferson 44: Three playeres scored in double figures to help Belle Vernon stop Thomas Jefferson, 58-44, in the Mon Valley Invitational.
Quinton Martin lead the way for BV with 17 points. Daniel Gordon tossed in 13 and Devin Whitlock added 10.
Evan Berger scored 14 points for TJ.
McKeesport 75, Monessen 49: Dustin Strom led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points as McKeesport routed Monessen, 75-49, in the Mon Valley Invitational.
Traverse Rowe chipped in with 12 points for McKeesport.
Lorenzo Gardner scored 16 points and Lenoj Thomas added 10 for Monessen.
Friday’s Game
Carmichaels 89, Mapletown 56: Mike Stewart scored a game-high 23 points to help Carmichaels run past Mapletown, 89-56.
Drake Long added 22 points and Chris Barrish chipped in 19 for the Mikes.
Cohen Stout led four players in double figures with 19 points. Ray McIntyre added 15 and Landan Stevenson produced 10.
Girls Results
Bentworth 35, Geibel Catholic 18: Aubrie Logan tossed in 14 points to lead Bentworth to a 35-18 victory over Geibel Catholic in the Brownsville Tournament.
Amber Sallee chipperd in with 10 points.
Sophia scored eight for Geibel Catholic.
Chartiers-Houston 41, Uniontown 36: A second-half surge sent Chartiers-Houston to a 41-36 victory over Uniotown in the Uniontown Tipp-Off Tournament.
Kaydin Buckingham led the Bucs with 10 points. Summer Hawk scored the same amount for Uniontown.
The Bucs led 24-23 at halftime and outscored Uniontown, 17-13, over the final two quarters.
Charleroi 56, Laurel Highlands 36: McKenna DeUnger and Riley Jones combined for 36 points to help Charleroi stop Laurel Highlamds, 56-36, in the Fayette County Coaches Tournament.
Aynanna Sumpter scored 15 points and Aareanna Griffith 14 for LH.
Canon-McMillan 30, North Hills 23: Stellanie Loutsion scored 19 points to push past North Hills, 30-23 in the South Fayete Tournament.
The game was tied 15-15 at halftime and C-M shut North Hills out in thhe third quarter to take control.
McKeesport 59, Belle Vernon 30: Three playeres scored in double figures to help McKeesport down Belle Vernon, 59-30, in the McKeesport Tipoff Tournament.
Maliaa Board led the way with 14 points while Avi Menifee and Maddy Hertzer each added 10.
Kenzi Seliga acoored 10 points for Belle Vernon.
Waynesburg 44, Lincoln Park 39: Kaley Rohanna scored 18 points to help Waynesburg pick off Lincoln Park, 44-39, at the Jefferson-Morgan Tournament.
Waynesburg trailed 23-22 at halftime but outscored Lincoln Park, 22-16, over the final two quarters.
Lincoln Park’s Mikayla Newsome led all scorers with 21 points.
South Fayette 39, Beaver 22: Maddie Webber scored 20 points to lead South Fayette to a 39-22 victory over Beaver in the South Fayette Tipoff Tournament.
South Fayette led at halftime, 14-12, but controlled the last two quarters, 25-10
Blackhawk 78, Ringgold 24
Three playeres scored in double figures to pace Blackhawk to a 78-24 victory at the Montour Tournament.
Ava Davis led the trio with 14 points. Quinn Borroni scored 12 points and Haley Romigh added 10.
Southmoreland 60, West Greene 44: Three playeres scored in double figures to support Southmoreland in a 60-44 win over West Greene in the Southmoreland Tipoff Tournament.
Elle Pawlikowsky led her team with 16 points. Gracie Spadaro tossed in 15 and Delaynie Morvosh added 12.
Anna Durbin led all scorers with 20 points, including 6 three-point field goals. Teammate Brooke Barner scored 14.
Keystone Oaks 52, Fort Cherry 44: Fort Cherry hung with Keystone Oaks for one half before falling over the final two quarters in a 52-44 loss in Keystone Oaks Tournament.
Alexis Wagner scored a game-high 19 points for KO, who outscored the Rangers, 22-16, over the final to quarters.
Zalayah Edwards and Raney Staub each scored 10 points for FC, which trailed 30-28 at halftime.
Burgettstown 55, Avella 19: Jill Frazier and Kaitlyn Niece combined for 29 points to lead Burgettstown to a 55-19 victory over Avella in the Avella Tipoff Tournament.
Burgettstown led 30-8 at halftime and 43-13 after three quarters.
Monessen 50, Derry 41: Mercedes Majors scored 18 points to help Monessen down Derry 50-41 in the Monessen Tipoff Tournament.
Haley Johnson scored 14 for the Greyhounds.
California 51, Jeannette 16: Kendall Weston scored 22 points to help power California 51-16 in the Monessen Tournament.
McKenna Hewitt added 10 points for California.