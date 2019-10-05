McDONALD – If South Fayette was to be tested in the Class 4A Northwest Eight Conference, it would not be in Week 6.
What was billed as a matchup of two of the top teams in the conference turned out to be no-contest as South Fayette received a stellar first-half effort from junior quarterback Naman Alemada, who threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns to four different receivers in the half, leading the Lions to a 42-7 rout over Knoch Friday night.
“That’s a good football team, and they’ve kept the ball away from everyone,” said Lions coach Joe Rossi. “We preached getting on the board early.”
That part of the game plan certainly worked as well as could be expected.
Alemada needed only 10 completions to get those 343 first-half yards, firing every completion for at least 14 yards and most for 22 yards or more. His first two passes were bombs down the right sideline to Ryan McGuire for touchdowns of 46 and 22 yards. Alemada finished 13 of 20 for 398 yards and six touchdowns.
South Fayette (4-0, 6-1) received contributions from its defense to aid the scoring as a fumble recovery by Nolan Lutz on the first play of Knoch’s second possession set up the 22-yard strike to McGuire.
The Lions’ defense also did more than its fair share of keeping the Knights (4-2, 5-2) off the scoreboard, limiting the ground-based offensive attack to four first downs and just 24 yards on the ground in the first half. Knoch actually gained more yards through the air (46) in the first half.
Knoch’s Matt Goodlin entered the game with 921 yards rushing but could find no room to run. He was held to 22 yards on 13 carries.
“He’s as good a back in the league, and I’m proud of the tackling,” said Joe Rossi. “It was all responsibilities. Total team effort.”
South Fayette scored on its first four possessions, often in long-yardage situations. On a second and 26 play, Alemada found Luke Pschirer in the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown pass near the end of the first quarter.
To begin the second, on a third and 12 from their own 44, Alemada fired a pass to Charley Rossi, who broke a tackle and scampered 56 yards for a 28-0 lead.
“They crowded the box and said throw the football,” said Joe Rossi. “I think that’s what we accomplished. Naman did a nice job getting rid of the ball.”
The night wasn’t perfect for South Fayette. An interception returned for a touchdown by Rossi was nullified on a block in the back penalty, and Alemada threw an interception on the next play, but the Lions got back on the scoresheet with a four-play drive that traveled 87 yards in just 37 seconds.
Rossi again had a touchdown called back, this time because of a holding penalty, but Alemada lofted a pass down the left sideline to Joey Audia for a 38-yard score on first and 25.
Charley Rossi finally got a second touchdown to stand to begin the third quarter, hauling in a 2-yard pass to boost the lead to 42-0.
McGuire had five catches for 178 yards, and Rossi caught four passes for 108 yards.
“We got some speedy kids, some small kids, kids making plays,” said Joe Rossi. “It’s a nice combination of athletes.”