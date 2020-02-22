Udoka Azubuike had 23 points and a career-high 19 rebounds and No. 3 Kansas held on to beat No. 1 Baylor 64-61 on Saturday, snapping the Bears’ 23-game winning streak and likely ending their five-week hold on the No. 1 spot in the AP poll.
The Jayhawks (24-3, 13-1 Big 12) have won 12 in a row since their first-ever home loss to Baylor on Jan. 11. They had a 10-point lead with 6 1/2 minutes left but had to hold off Baylor’s late charge.
Isaiah Moss, who had 11 points, made two free throws for Kansas with 7.9 seconds left before a timeout. The Bears (24-2, 13-1) had one more shot, but Butler’s 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key ricocheted off the front of the iron as time expired.
Butler and MaCio Teague had hit consecutive 3-pointers in the final half-minute to get Baylor within 62-61.
Devon Dotson added 13 points for the Jayhawks, who shot 51% (27 of 53) against a tenacious Baylor defense that held them to 55 points in a 12-point loss last month.
Butler had 19 points to lead the Bears, while Freddie Gillespie and Matthew Mayer each had 10.
No. 8 Florida State 67, North Carolina State 61: M.J. Walker scored all 12 of his points after halftime to help Florida State take control in the second half and beat North Carolina State.
Patrick Williams also scored 12 points for the Seminoles, who have won six of seven to stay near the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. FSU (23-4, 13-3) spent much of the second half shooting better than 50% and repeatedly got into the interior of the Wolfpack defense.
Devon Daniels scored 18 points to lead N.C. State (17-10, 8-8), which was trying to follow its lopsided home win against No. 6 Duke on Wednesday with another big one.
NO. 10 Kentucky 65, Florida 59: Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 26 points, including 15 of Kentucky’s 17 during a decisive second-half stretch as the Wildcats pushed past Florida for their sixth consecutive victory.
Quickley made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 17 shots overall to surpass his previous high of 23 points at Auburn on Feb. 1. He scored all but four of his points in the second half. Tyrese Maxey had 13 points for first-place Kentucky (22-5, 12-2 Southeastern Conference), which took a three-game lead over Florida (17-10, 9-5).
NO. 11 Louisville 72, North Carolina 55: Jordan Nwora scored 18 points to lead Louisville over North Carolina.
The Cardinals (23-5, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their second straight game and guaranteed they would stay in first place in the conference ahead of a Monday night matchup at No. 8 Florida State.
Nwora added 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Malik Williams added 17 points and nine rebounds.
The Tar Heels (10-17, 3-13) lost their seventh straight. Cole Anthony led North Carolina with 18 points.
NO. 12 Villanova 64, Xavier 55 :Saddiq Bey scored 22 points and Villanova extended its late-February surge, beating Xavier for its fourth straight win.
The Wildcats (21-6, 10-4 Big East) have recovered from a three-game losing streak that knocked them out of the league lead. They’ve won three road games during the streak, with victories at Temple, DePaul and Xavier.
The Musketeers (17-10, 6-8) were held to a season low in points while getting swept by Villanova. Tyrique Jones had his ninth straight double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
NO. 13 Auburn 73, Tennessee 66: Samir Doughty scored 22 points and Auburn rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half to beat Tennessee in a game marred by an ugly incident involving a fan.
A student was ejected from the game after directing a derogatory comment toward Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi and will face a disciplinary hearing, an Auburn official said. The fan was overheard on TV calling out, “Go back to Uruguay! This is America!”
Auburn stopped a two-game skid. Led by Doughty’s hot streak, the Tigers (23-4, 10-4 Southeastern Conference) scored 18 consecutive points to spark the comeback against the Volunteers (15-12, 7-7).
UCLA 70, NO. 18 Colorado 63: Tyger Campbell had seven of his 15 points during a 20-3 UCLA run in the second half, and the Bruins rallied from nine points down to beat Colorado and tie the Buffaloes atop the Pac-12 Conference.
Campbell added 11 assists and Cody Riley scored 16 points, 14 in the second half. UCLA (17-11, 10-5) has won nine of its last 11.
The Buffaloes (21-7, 10-5) missed a chance to retain sole possession of first place in the conference.