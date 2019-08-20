ELLSWORTH – When Ron Skiles decided to resign as football coach at Bentworth High School, an immediate search began for his successor.
When the interviews were completed, and the vetting process came to an end, the right man just happened to be on Skiles’ staff.
JJ Knabb, who had a successful career as an athlete at Peters Township High School before going on to college at Ohio University, was that man.
Knabb knows the players, their strengths and weaknesses, and that will be a vital asset to have when the Bearcats venture into another season of the rugged Tri-County South Conference in Class A.
“Being with Ron last year and being around the kids in the school put me in a pretty good position,” said Knabb, who has taught at Bentworth for the past five years. “It’s been a goal (to be head coach) for me. It’s something I strived for.”
Knabb seems to be the perfect choice, with a good football mind and the experience required to teach young men.
Besides, anyone who can handle the raising of a 9-month-old and 6-year-old twins should not be intimidated by the Bearcats’ opponents this season.
“I have a lot of help,” said the 35-year-old who got out of Peters Township in 2002 and Ohio University in 2007. “I have a lot of family who live in the area and they help.”
What Knabb finds with these Bearcats is a team that needs a little TLC after a 5-5 season. The skill-position players return, which should make any coach happy. But the offensive and defensive lines are as green as the grass on the Ellsworth football field. There will be no seniors on this year’s line.
The plan is to run some of what Skiles installed when he was the head coach, but simplifying it so this team has a chance to grow.
Don’t worry, there will be plenty of work for everyone, starting with running back Trent Cavanaugh.
Cavanaugh was a workhorse last season, gaining 1,182 yards and averaging 6.6 yards a carry. His 180 attempts were far and away tops on the team. The 5-9, 180-pound junior led the Bearcats with 15 touchdowns, and even found time to catch 12 passes for 137 yards.
“He is your typical hard-nose player,” said Knabb. “He is hard to take down. If you tackle him a number of times, you’re going to feel it. He’s one of those backs who just tucks the ball and goes.”
Cavanaugh will share some of the backfield duties with Owen Petrisek, a 5-7, 175-pound junior who rushed for 406 yards and averaged 7.1 yards when he touched the football.
“The good thing about them is they run the ball differently,” said Knabb. “Owen runs the ball in a different way. They both have the ability to beat you. Owen does it with his legs and Trent does it with his strength. Owen can hit the edge and the seams. So they really do complement each other.”
Shawn Dziak, a 6-0, 160-pound senior, will run the offense from the quarterback position. He won’t be asked to throw as much this season but he will be asked to make the timely throws needed for the offense to run smoothly. Dziak completed 68 of his 149 attempts for 761 yards and seven touchdowns. But it’s the nine interceptions that the coaching staff wants to get rid of this year.
“We have simplified our passing game and he has really taken to it over the summer,” said Knabb. “It’s going to be quick easy passes, good reads and ball security. He’s the leader of the offense. He controls the huddle and he knows what everybody else is doing. We’re not going to go to the air as much as we did in the past, so it’s going to be good ball control, pass control and getting us the easy yardage when we need it.”
What also will determine how well the offense runs is the development of the line. Junior Nick Scarfo (6-0, 240) returns at center and the rest will be first-timers.
Sophomores Ethan Heinrich, William Leach, Jamar Harper and Ethan Luketich will battle for spots in camp.
“Nick is our only really set position,” said Knabb.
Cavanaugh is coming off of two 100-tackle seasons and will be the rock of the defense at middle linebacker. Petrisek will be used in the defensive backfield and on the edge to create chaos.
“Our goal is to make the playoffs,” said Knabb. “I think that’s a very reachable goal. We want to be in every game at the end of the game. Last year, we had some games that got out of hand. We want to get rid of those games and that will help us make the playoffs this year.”