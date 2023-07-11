When most people hear about Wiffle Ball, they think of backyard picnics with an adult beverage in hand, or reminisce to their childhood, but for those who are in the area this weekend for the National Wiffle League Association (NWLA) Tournament, the games will be taken as seriously as the World Series.
Canonsburg native Jacob Davey, who played baseball for Canon-McMillan High School before heading to Pitt-Greensburg, will serve as the tournament director for the national championship of Wiffle Ball, which culminates Sunday with the championship game at Wild Things Park.
The national title tilt is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be steamed live on ESPN+ after YouTube sensation, MLW Wiffle Ball, will host an interactive meet-and-greet with fans at Wild Things Park. MLW Wiffle Ball will also compete in the tournament.
“This is the first time that the championship game will be on ESPN,” Davey said. “We model the format of the Little League World Series where all-star teams are selected from the different leagues across the country. We have people that are traveling eight to nine hours away, so they are definitely here to win.”
Davey, who works in the sports department at Duquesne University, said all Wiffle Ball rules will be strictly enforced, as all-star teams from 16 leagues across six states will begin play Saturday morning at 8. The first day of games will be held at Washington & Jefferson College’s Cameron Stadium.
Four teams will be eliminated following action on Day 1, and the 12 remaining squads will begin action on Day 2 at 8 at Cameron Stadium before the final two teams head to Wild Things Park to play for a championship.
“We will use four fields on the surface at Cameron Stadium,” Davey said. “All of the festivities at Cameron Stadium will be free, but tickets will need to be purchased for the meet-and-greet and the championship game.”
Davey and teammates Steven Keelon, Nate Morris, Jordan Castelli, Rob Licht, Cole Lanni and Gino Joseph make up the Wiff is Life League, which is based in Canonsburg. The team won a national title in 2018.
Davey leads the team, and the league is in its 10th year of existence.
“I was in eighth grade when I started, but it wasn’t this big,” Davey said. “We are ready to compete in front of our hometown fans, and we want to win it all.”
A welcoming event and home run derby is scheduled for Friday at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
“Washington County is home to some of the country’s finest recreational, historical and cultural attractions, and continues to lead the southwestern Pennsylvania region in both economic and tourism growth,” said Chase McClain, Director of Marketing for the Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency in a news release Tuesday. “Partnering with the National Wiffle League Association to bring this unique event to Washington County is a natural fit that highlights the growing sport and travel industry, and its role in driving visitor spending and overnight stays in the county.”
A scaled down version of baseball, Wiffle Ball features a plastic ball and bat on fields approximately one-third the size of a baseball field.
“We use the skinny yellow bat and ball has eight holes in it,” Davey said. “We have guys that can throw in the 90s.
“It is interesting because I have seen guys that can only reach the 70s with a baseball, but can get into the 90s with a Wiffle Ball. I may pitch in pool play, but I will let the other guys throw in the championship round.”
The NWLA national championship is scheduled to return to Washington County in 2025.
