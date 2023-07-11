When most people hear about Wiffle Ball, they think of backyard picnics with an adult beverage in hand, or reminisce to their childhood, but for those who are in the area this weekend for the National Wiffle League Association (NWLA) Tournament, the games will be taken as seriously as the World Series.

Canonsburg native Jacob Davey, who played baseball for Canon-McMillan High School before heading to Pitt-Greensburg, will serve as the tournament director for the national championship of Wiffle Ball, which culminates Sunday with the championship game at Wild Things Park.

