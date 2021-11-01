McKEES ROCKS — According to the old adage, it's difficult to beat a team three consecutive times in one season, regardless of the sport.
It's even harder to shut out the same opponent three consecutive times in one season.
Moon did both of those Monday night in the WPIAL Class 4A girls soccer semifinals, but still needed a shootout to beat Peters Township at Montour High School.
After regulation and two overtime periods ended without a goal being scored, Moon's goalkeeper stopped two of the five shots she faced as the Tigers won the shootout 4-3 to advance to Thursday's championship match.
Second-seeded Moon (15-1-1) defeated Peters Township twice during the regular season, winning 2-0 and 1-0 en route to the Section 2 championship. The Tigers are the only WPIAL team to defeat Peters Township, which ended its season with an 11-4-3 record.
After both teams scored on their first attempt in the shootout, Peters Township was stopped on its second kick, which had the Indians playing catchup the rest of the way. PT trailed 4-3 entering the final round of penalty kicks and the Moon keeper came up with another save to clinch the win.