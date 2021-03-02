Montour beat back a fourth quarter rally to take a 53-52 victory from Belle Vernon in a WPIAL Class 4A playoff Game
The loss eliminates Belle Vernon (9-80. Montour (13-9) plays Quaker Valley in the next round.
Belle Vernon trailed 42-33 heading into the final quarter. Belle Vernon outscored Montour, 19-11 over the final quarter. Grace Henderson had a double-double for BV, 11 points and 11 rebounds. Vivia Kreis scored 11 points.
Raegan Kadelcik and Olivia Lysick each scored 21 points for Montour.
Winchester Thurston 31, Chartiers-Houston 14: A strong defensive effort sent Winchester Thurston past Chartiers-Houston, 31-14, ina WPIAL Class AA playoff game.
Chartiers-Houston ended the season at 10-7. Winchester Thurston (11-3) moves on to play OLSH in the next round.
Winchester Thurston shur Chartiers-Houston out in the third quarter and held the Bucs to 2 and 3 points, respectively, in the first two quarters.
Zamierah Edwards scored 11 of C-H’s 14 points. Maya Roberts had 11 points for Winchester Thurston.
Boys results
St. Joseph 2, Avella 0: St. Joseph defeated Avella by 2-0 forfeit in the WPIAL Class A first-round playoff game because of COVID-19 issues at Avella.
In other games: The Upper St. Clair boys downed Canon-McMillan, 54-35, in Class 6A playoffs; Rochester downed West Greene boys, 61-32; and Leechburg defeated Mapletown 84-37 in Class A playoff action.