Monessen raced out to a 37-3 at the end of the first quarter en route to a 65-31 Class A, Section 4 win.
Lorenzo Gardner had 23 points for the Greyhounds (8-0, 14-4) and Kody Kuhns netted 20. That’s Monessen’s 11th straight victory, longest winning streak since 15 straight in 2016. The Greyhounds need one win this week to secure the Section 4-A championship. It would be the school’s 46th section title, trailing only Uniontown and Washington.
Landon Urcho scored 20 for Bentworth (1-7, 5-12).
Avella 59, Propel Montour 52: Brandon Samol scored 25 points to lead Avella to the 59-52 win against Propel Montour in Section 2-A.
Westley Burchianti added 10 points for Avella (1-6, 2-17) while Cortae Sidberry led Propel Montour (1-6,3-13) with 12 points and Darrell White scored 11 points.
Canon-McMillan 68, Baldwin 54: Jacob Samorsky led all scorers with 24 points to lead Canon-McMillan to a 68-54 Class 6A, Section 2 win over Baldwin.
Aiden Berger put up 18 with four 3-pointers and Tyriek Williams added 14 for the Big Macs (3-5, 11-7).
Nathan Wesling scored 15 points and James Wesling followed with 14 for the Fighting Highlanders (4-4, 10-9).
McGuffey 54, Beth-Center 48: Grayson Wallace and Jantzen Durbin scored 12 points apiece to lead McGuffey past Beth-Center 54-48 in a Class 3A, Section 4.
McGuffey moved to 2-7 in the section and 7-10 overall. Beth-Center fell to 0-10 and 3-13.
Mt. Lebanon 56, Peters Township 43: Joey Peters had 17 points as Mt. Lebanon beat Peters Township 56-43 in a Class 6A, Section 1 contest.
Lucas Garofoli added 15 points on five 3-pointers for Mount Lebanon (5-3, 11-8) while Zac D’Alesandro contributed 11 points.
Gavin Cote led Peters Township (1-7, 7-12) with 18 points and hit four 3-pointers.
New Castle 77, Trinity 63 : Mike Wells had 30 points and Michael Graham added 15 to help New Castle (16-1, 8-0) earn a Section 2-4A victory. Connor Roberts had 23 for Trinity (4-14, 0-8).
Girls basketball
California 64, Beth-Center 19: Kendelle Weston scored 36 points to lead California to the 64-19 Class 2A, Section 2 win against Beth-Center.
McKenna Hewitt added 10 points for California (5-3, 10-8). Beth-Center fell to 0-8 and 2-15.
Charleroi 61, McGuffey 50: McKenna DeUnger had 24 points and Riley Jones had 22 as Charleroi beat McGuffey 61-50 in Class 3A, Section 2 action.
Taylor Schumacher led McGuffey (3-7, 8-11) with 18 points while Claire Redd contributed 11 points. Charleroi raised its reord to 6-4 in the section and 12-8 overall.
Hempfield 63, Canon-McMillan 61: Brooke McCoy had 19 points to lead four Spartans in double figures in a Class 6A, Section 2 63-61 win.
Ashley Hosni and Sarah Podkul scored 13 apiece for Hempfield (2-9, 3-14) and Alexis Hainesworth netted 10.
Stellanie Loutsion had a game-high 27 points for Canon-McMillan (0-10, 5-12) and Kelsey Wandera scored 14.
Burgettstown 63, Northgate 17: Kaitlyn Nease was one of four players in double figures to help Burgettstown defeat Northgate, 63-17, in a Class AA, Section 3 game.
Nease led the quartet with 21 points. Addie Carnes scored 13, Madeline Newark 11 and Eden Rush 11 for the Blue Devils (6-1, 14-2).
Daylin Manion led Northgate with six points.