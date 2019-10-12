Noah Mitchell threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns as California University pulled away from visiting Clarion, 35-20, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon at Adamson Stadium.
Cal (2-1, 4-2) erased a three-point deficit it faced at the end of the first quarter with two touchdowns in the second quarter. A two-yard run by Nelson Brown capped off a 15-play, 73-yard drive that lasted 7:36 seconds to give the Vulcans a 14-10 lead they wouldn't surrender. Their next drive, which took just under six minutes and 92 yards, ended with a Mitchell touchdown pass to Derrick Caraway for three yards.
Clarion (1-2, 3-3) trailed 21-10 at halftime.
Mitchell completed 24 of 34 passes, including 10 for 125 yards and a score to wide receiver Jordan Dandridge. Caraway hauled in six receptions for 47 yards and three touchdowns.
After James Metzgar made a 30-yard field goal for the Golden Eagles midway through the third quarter, Cal again answered with back-to-back scores. Caraway caught a four-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds left in the third and a 15-yard score a little over halfway into the fourth to give the Vulcans a commanding 35-13 lead.
Clarion quarterback Jeff Clemens completed 25 of 44 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown. The Vulcans allowed Clarion to rush for just 51 net yards on 21 carries.
Kahliq Muhammad added six receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown.