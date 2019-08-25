Chase Cunningham allowed just two hits and struck out 10 in seven innings as the Southern Illinois Miners defeated the Washington Wild Things, 2-0, Sunday at Wild Things Park.
It was the final home game of the season for Washington, which has a record of 35-56.
Southern Illinois scored a run in the second inning and another in the fifth inning and managed just five hits off Washington pitching.
Nick Gallagher allowed two runs, one earned, over six innings, gave up four hits, walked one and struck out four. He was the hard-luck loser.
Cunningham and two relievers allowed singles to Hector Roa, Ryan Cox, and Cody Erickson.
Southern Illinois scored it’s run in the second inning with the help of an error by Cox. Jarrod Watkins drove in the run with a sacrifice fly.
In the fifth inning, Joe Duncan and Irvin Moesquit sandwiched a double between an out for the second run of the game.
Three Washington relievers allowed a combined one hit, one walk and struck out three.