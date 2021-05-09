Reagan Milliken hit two home runs, drove in four and scored three times to help Bethel Park beat Canon-McMillan, 9-5, Saturday in Section 1 of Class 6A.

Delaney Sierka singled and drove in three for BP (6-0, 13-0).

Hailey Freeman hit a three-run home rSun and Olivia Ulam homered and drove in two runs for the Big Macs (4-4, 7-7).

Yough 13, Ringgold 2: A six-run first inning and three-run third paced Yough to a 13-2 victory over Ringgold in five innings Saturday in Section 2 of Class 4A.

Katie Proctor had three hits and two RBI for Yough (6-4, 9-4).

Leadoff hitter Leah Jaquay homered, single, drove in a run and score for the Rams (1-9, 2-12).

Waynesburg 10, McGuffey 5: Meghan Braun went 4-for-4, homered twice and drove in five run to pace Waynesburg to a 10-5 victory over McGuffey Saturday in Section 3 of Class 3A.

Hannah Wood had home run among her three hits and Erin Finch had three hits for the Raiders (6-3, 11-4).

Roxanne Painter went 4-for-4 and drove in three for the Highlanders (2-5, 4-6).

Baseball

West Greene 13, Mapletown 1: Corey Wise went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs to help power West Greene to a 13-1 victory over Mapletown in a Section 2-A game.

Kaden Shields went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and three runs and winning pitcher Caleb Rice scored twice for the Pioneers (6-3, 7-4).

Clay Menear scored the lone run for the Maples (1-7, 1-8).

