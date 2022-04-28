Carmichaels erupted for 10 runs in the second inning to breeze to a 12-0 victory over Washington in a Class 2A, Section 1 game.
Jacob Fordyce doubled twice, knocked in three runs and scored twice for the Mikes (7-1, 8-1). Liam Lohr knocked in two runs and scored twice and Tyler Richmond went 2-for-2 with an RBI and run. Three pitchers allowed Washington just two hits.
Washington (2-6, 3-8) lost its fifth straight game.
- Canon-McMillan scored on a bases-loaded walk by Ben Peterson and a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to snap a 2-2 tie with Trinity and earn a 4-2 victory in a non-section game.
Zach McClenathan’s sacrifice fly an inning earlier tied the game 2-2 for Trinity (4-10). Losing pitcher Kaden Hathaway struck out five and waked two. He also smacked a double.
Nick Hillbert got the win for C-M (3-9), allowing two hits, one run, walking one and striking out four.
- Jake Mele went 2-for-4, knocked in four runs and scored four times to help Chartiers-Houston to dump Clairton, 15-6, in a Class 2A, Section 4 game.
Nico Filosi went 3-for-4, drove in three runs and scored. Lane Camden had a single in his only official at-bat but knocked in two runs and scored twice for the Bucs (5-5, 6-7). Michael Mansfield and Anthony Romano each had a double.
Tyler Koontz went 3-for-3, knocked in a run and scored for Clairton (0-10, 0-10). Chris Wade went 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice.
- Hunter Hamilton hit two home runs and drove in seven runs to power West Greene past Jefferson-Morgan 17-2 in a Class A, Section 2 game.
Hamilton hit a three-run home run in the second inning and a grand slam in the sixth inning for the Pioneers (8-0), who are a win away from gaining at least a share of the section tile for the first time in program history.
Corey Wise went 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBI. Morgan Kiger and Craig Thomas each had a double for West Greene
Easton Hanko had a double and Patrick Holaren knock in both runs for Jefferson-Morgan (3-4, 4-4) in the fifth inning with a single.
- Senior Noah Martin went 3 for 3 with grand slam, a double, and 4 RBI to lead Bentworth to a 10-6 victory at Frazier in a Class 2A, Section 1 game.
Colton Brightwell went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and Sophomore John Scott had a double for the Bearcats, who swept the series from Frazier.
- Ringgold’s baseball team defeated Greensburg Salem 6-1 in a Class 4A, Section 3 game.
Ringgold moved to 3-5 in the section, and 5-6 overall. Greenesburg Salem fell to 3-7 and 4-7.
- Kole Olszewski alloowed one run over five innings, struck out seven and did not walk a batter as Bishop Canevin stopped Mapletown 11-1 in Class A, Section 2 game.
Luke Andruscik went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs for Bishop Canevin (4-2, 4-2).
Mapletown fell to 0-7 and 3-8.