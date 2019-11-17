What began as a hobby has turned into the greatest and most prolific harness racing stables in the world.
While Mickey Burke, Sr., does not run the show on a daily basis, make no mistake, he plays an important role in the harness racing business.
The 83-year-old patriarch of the Burke Racing stable is being recognized for his success and impact in harness racing next month as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 61st annual awards banquet of the Monticello-Goshen Chapter of USHWA (United States Harness Writers Association), which will be held on Dec. 15, at The Fountains at the Wallkill Golf Club in Middletown, NY.
The Lifetime Achievement award is the highest honor of The Monticello-Goshen Chapter, which recognizes individuals who have made exceptional and far-reaching contributions to the harness racing industry.
Burke, a Canonsburg resident, owned a successful car dealership in Western Pennsylvania for several decades before becoming completely involved in the harness racing industry.
In the early 1980s, he sold the dealership and started his own stable with a few cheap claimers and he amassed 3,167 wins and $35 million in earnings since training records began in 1991. His son, Ron, took over the operation in 2009 after Mickey Burke, Sr., experienced a health scare. Ron Burke is recognized as the top harness racing trainer in the world.
The Burke Racing stable has earnings of more than $230 million.
It all makes Mickey Burke, Sr., quite proud.
“I am thrilled and overwhelmed to be receiving this great honor,” Mickey Burke, Sr. said. “I am going to enjoy the ceremony.”
For the Burkes, harness racing is a family affair. In addition to Mickey, Sr., and Ron, who is the chief executive officer, of the Burke Racing stable, the rest of the family have special places.
Sylvia Burke, Mickey, Sr.’s wife, is the stable's bookkeeper and son Mickey, Jr., and daughter Michelle oversee various aspects of the Pennsylvania operations. Daughters Melissa and Becky work in the Health Care industry, but own race horses and attend many of the big Standardbred events.
“This has been something as a family we have worked very hard at doing successfully,” Mickey Burke, Sr., said. “Harness racing can be hard. It takes a lot of work. We have been blessed to be successful with it.”
Mickey Burke, Sr., goes to the barn each day. He jogs and trains horses, converses with owners, and provides his more than half-century of harness racing expertise to all involved.
“This has been a lifetime commitment for me,” Mickey Burke, Sr., said. “The children got tied into it and it made for a good family business.”
This year, in addition to the year-end awards for horses and horse people from the local tracks, the Monticello-Goshen chapter will honor Noelle Duspiva (Excelsior Award); Larry Lederman (John Gilmour Good Guy Award); Purple Haze Stable (Cradle of the Trotter Breeders Award); Barbara Martinez (Amy Bull Crist Distinguished Service Award); Dave Brower (Phil Pines Award); Tony Verruso (Amateur Driver); Joe Chindano, Jr., (Rising Star); and Donald Bickle (Award of Appreciation).