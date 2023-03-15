Ella Menear

Submitted photo

Mapletown senior Ella Menear won the 200-yard individual medley Wednesday at the PIAA Class 2A Swimming & Diving Championships. It is her third career state title.

LEWISBURG – Mapletown’s Ella Menear qualified for the finals with the fastest time out of the preliminaries Wednesday morning, and that performance carried over to the finals of the 200-yard individual medley in the afternoon with the Mapletown senior winning gold at the PIAA Class 2A Swimming & Diving Championships at Bucknell University.

Menear gained separation through the four different strokes of the 200-yard individual medley to repeat as champion with a time of 2:02.13. She held a .04 second lead after the butterfly, 1.23 seconds after the backstroke (her best stroke) and 1.57 seconds after the breaststroke.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In