LEWISBURG – Mapletown’s Ella Menear qualified for the finals with the fastest time out of the preliminaries Wednesday morning, and that performance carried over to the finals of the 200-yard individual medley in the afternoon with the Mapletown senior winning gold at the PIAA Class 2A Swimming & Diving Championships at Bucknell University.
Menear gained separation through the four different strokes of the 200-yard individual medley to repeat as champion with a time of 2:02.13. She held a .04 second lead after the butterfly, 1.23 seconds after the backstroke (her best stroke) and 1.57 seconds after the breaststroke.
Hometown favorite Kimberly Shannon, of Lewisburg, finished second in 2:04.65.
It is the third career PIAA gold medal for Menear, who won the 100 backstroke in 2021 as a sophomore. The Alabama recruit also has won six WPIAL championships.
“All the adrenaline was pumping,” Menear said. “I really knew I had to pick it up in the backstroke. That’s my strongest stroke.
“Because of the (physical) setbacks I had this season, I didn’t feel I had the endurance in the freestyle.”
Menear qualified for the finals with a 2:04.44 in the preliminaries.
“I was able to watch the (three) heats before me to see how I had to pace,” explained Menear. “I wanted to save some for (the finals).
“I had Kyra Schrecongost beside me. She pushed me a little.”
Menear was able to scratch off one item on her state meet to-do list.
“A two-peat in my senior year was my goal. One of my main goals this season was to come out with a second gold,” said Menear.
Belle Vernon’s Martyna Maley, Ava Bosetti, Melina Stratigos and Marlee Davis placed 31st in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:59.98.
California senior Anastasia Georgagis finished 25th in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.68.
Ringgold’s Emily Doleno, Kaylie Rabbit, Emily Carpeal and Natalie Noll placed 27th in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:46.54.
Menear will compete again Thursday in the 100 backstroke.
