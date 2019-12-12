McGuffey High School three-sport standout C.J. Cole has committed to play football at West Virginia University.
Cole made the decision Thursday morning.
Cole accepted the preferred walk-on offer he received from the Mountaineers after a successful senior season. He had a similar walk-on opportunity at Pitt.
“My goal is to show that the dreams, that some may say are unrealistic, will be accomplished,” Cole said. “I want to prove myself like I have been doing my whole athletic career.”
The 6-4 wide receiver and defensive back was named to the Observer-Reporter Fab 15. He had 27 receptions for 618 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging nearly 23 yards per catch in McGuffey’s run-heavy offense. He had 37 tackles and three interceptions on defense.
A multi-sport athlete, Cole was the Observer-Reporter Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a junior after averaging 23.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. In three games this season, Cole has scored 25, 29 and 37 points and eclipsed 1,000 points in his career.
Cole, who also jumps for McGuffey’s track team, won a WPIAL Class AA gold medal in the triple jump last year. His jump of 44-0 1/4 at the PIAA Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University earned fourth place.
“The minute I went to a WVU game and spent some time with the coaches, I knew Morgantown was the place for me,” Cole said.