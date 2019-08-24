Marshall Whipkey had three total touchdowns as McGuffey scored 41 unanswered points to defeat Ambridge, 41-6, in a Week Zero game Saturday night.
The game was moved to Saturday after Ambridge forgot to find officials prior to Friday night's regularly scheduled game.
Whipkey completed 4 of 5 passes for 120 yards and a 63-yard touchdown to Nate Yagle late in the first quarter to give the Highlanders the lead for good. He had touchdown runs of one and eight yards.
Jared Johnson had seven carries for 71 yards and a pair of touchdowns for McGuffey, which had 422 yards of total offense.