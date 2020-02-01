IRWIN – This team, there was no waiting to celebrate.
The hugs could go out immediately.
And no one was hugged more than Eli Makel, a 170-pound freshman from Waynesburg High School.
His pin of Marshall Adamson gave Waynesburg a 33-30 victory over Seneca Valley in the finals of the WPIAL Class AAA Team Tournament at Norwin High School on Saturday night.
Waynesburg qualified for the PIAA Team Tournament, which gets underway Monday with preliminary matches, and won its first district title in 31 years.
As District 7 champions, Waynesburg bypasses the preliminary round and wrestles Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Canon-McMillan routed Hempfield, 41-16, in the third-place bout and will wrestle City League champion Carrick Monday night. The winner wrestles in Hershey on Thursday.
Makel, who has a 19-11, went out on the mat with Waynesburg trailing, 30-27. Makel ran the half and turned Adamson as the packed house roared. He pinned Adamson in 2:41, setting a wild celebration.
“I knew I had to get at least a major,” Makel said. “I was nervous but I used my nerves to fuel me. I had faith. I just went out and wrestled my match. I knew that if I wrestled my match, I would come out with a win.
“It’s awesome because Waynesburg had never made it to the state team tournament. We knew we did it when we made the finals. We knew we had to just win one more and Waynesburg would win its first team title in 31 years.”
Head coach Joe Throckmorton said the wrestlers are feeding off each other’s success.
“You put yourself around winners and you become a winner,” he said.
Makel’s biggest fan in his bout was Cole Homet, who cost Waynesburg a team point after he flipped his headgear to a coach after losing to Alejandro Herrera-Rondon at 132 pounds.
“I was very concerned because I thought it was going to be a tie,” said Throckmorton. “(Cole) wasn’t going to be happy with a tie.”
Waynesburg and Canon-McMillan battled to a 30-30 tie in last week’s Section 4 Team Tournament. Everyone waited for about 10 minutes while the criteria was being applied.
Not this time.
“I told our kids they could make history,” he said, “and they did.”
In the third-place bout, Canon-McMillan routed Hempfield, 41-16, to advance.
“In between the matches, there isn’t enough time to worry,” said Canon-McMillan head coach Jeff Havelka. “They responded like that before after tough losses. I’m just glad they did it again. I’m proud of them.”
Returning state champion Gerrit Nijenhuis recorded his second pin of the day to become the school’s all-time leaders in victories with 164. Colin Johnston previously held the record.
In the semifinals, Waynesburg built a 37-15 lead over Hempfield, then forfeited the final three bouts to keep the wrestlers fresh for the finals.
The Raiders got pins from Wyatt Henson at 138, Luca Augustine at 170 and Darnell Johnson at 182. Nate Jones got a big win at 113 with a 13-8 overtime victory against Briar Priest. Ryan Howard also got a big decision, 3-2, over Dillon Ferretti at 220 pounds.
Hempfield got pins from Justin Cramer at 195 pounds and Isaiah Vance at heavyweight.
Canon-McMillan came up one point shy again, this time in the semifinals
The Big Macs fell to Seneca Valley, 31-30, the same score C-M lost to Waynesburg by that snapped its win streak at 18 in the section team finals.
The Big Macs led 24-12 but Seneca Valley won four of the final five bouts for the victory.
Tyler Rohaley (152), Matthew Furman (182) and Gerrit Nijenhuiis had pins for Canon-McMillan.
Seneca Valley got pins from Chanz Shearer (138), Anthony Amelio (145) and Liam Volk-Klos (170).