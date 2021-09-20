Joe Maize was an institution at Peters Township High School. For 35 years, his name and base went together like peanut butter and jelly.
The latest honor bestowed on Maize is induction into the Washington-Greene County Chapter of the Pensylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
He will be inducted with the rest of the honorees 4 p.m., Sunday, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Southpointe. No tickets are on sale.
The following list is the second group to be inducted. The first group was listed in last week’s edition of the Observer-Reporter.
JOE MAIZE
Waynesburg Central High School
Slippery Rock University
Coach – Baseball
Maize coached baseball at Peters Township High School for 35 years, retiring after the 2019 season with a record of 422-241 (.637 winning percentage).
n Maize led the Indians to WPIAL Class 4-A championships in 2007 and 2008, two silver medals in the PIAA in 2004 and 2005, eight section titles, 17 WPIAL playoff appearances and five PIAA playoff appearances
n Under Maize, Peters Township had eight players sign professional contracts and three played in the major leagues, including Chris Peters (Pirates and Montreal Expos), Brian Simmons (Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays) and Jordan Jankowski (Houston Astros)
n Other Indians drafted or signed by MLB organizations were Joe Kail, Jason DiAn-gelo, Jimmy Gallagher, Jimmy Rider and Justin Bianco. The Indians’ program produced more than 100 players who played collegiately
n In addition to his long tenure as Peters Township baseball coach, Maize was the Indians’ athletic director for many years and coached a variety sports along the way, including varsity girls basketball and girls softball, among other middle school and ninth grade positions
n He was athletic director from 1986 t0 2006 and was assistant AD from 1983-1986
n WPIAL Baseball Coaches Association Vice President for over 15 years
n WPIAL Baseball Coaches Association AAA Coach of the Year – 2006
n Tri-County AD Association Coach of the Year for Baseball: 2004-2005, 2005-2006, 2007-2008, 2008-2009
n Big 56 Conference Section 3 Coach of the Year – 2019
n While Athletic Director at Peters Township he was actively involved with the Tri-County AD Association as the VP, Secretary, and President at various times throughout his 20 years as an AD
n While AD at PTHS he was actively involved with the WPIAL as a member of the WPIAL Soccer Steering Committee. He has been a member of the Soccer Committee for 34 years. Joe has served as the Chairman of the Soccer Committee for the past 7 years
JONATHAN W. MILES II
Washington High School
Boston College
FOOTBALL
n Named to the Pennsylvania State football team as an offensive tackle in 1993
n He was an All-Conference selection
n Miles was a member of the 1993 WPIAL champion football team at Wash High. The team was the first in Washington County history to make the PIAA finals
n He was a member of the 1993 Post-Gazette’s Fabulous 22
n He received a full scholarship to play at Boston College
n Miles was a three-year letterman for the Eagles from 1995-97, starting his senior year in 1997 at left tackle
n He received the Gerald B. Healy Award for Academic Excellence
MARY MOSLEY
Trinity High School
Slippery Rock University
COACH – BASKETBALL (Immaculate Conception)
n Compiled a 231-93 record as girls basketball coach at the former Immaculate Conception High School from 1973-1986
n Ms. Mosley’s teams at IC advanced to the WPIAL finals three times and the Lady Comets became the first girls team in Washington County to win a WPIAL championship in 1986
n She was a three-time recipient of the Washington County Coach of the Year
n Ms. Mosley coached volleyball at IC as well, winning Class AA sections titles in 1980 and 1981
n She established the women’s volleyball program at Waynesburg College and posted an overall record of 175-32 from 1984-88
n Ms. Mosley led the Yellow Jackets to the NAIA District 18 championship, advancing to the national tournament in Kanas City
n She was the long-time chairwoman of the WPIAL softball steering committee
WADE TIMMERSON
Fort Cherry High School
Robert Morris University
BASKETBALL
n Led the WPIAL in scoring in the 1987-88 season, averaging 30.4 points per game, still a rare feat today
n Timmerson completed his three-year career at Fort Cherry with more than 1,400 points. He was the Observer-Reporter’s Player of the Year in 1988.
n He scored 56 points against Sewickley Academy in 1988 in a 90-59 win for the Rangers
nAt Robert Morris, he helped the Colonials to three NCAA Tournaments in four seasons
n He was inducted into the university’s Hall of Fame in 2007
n Timmerson established a single-season record at RMU for assist-to-turnover ratio (2.02) while ranking third in assists per game (4.1) and fourth in assists overall with 484
n He was a four-year letterman and in the 1991-92 season, he became the first Colonial to record more than 200 assists in a season when he had 204
n He scored 868 points at RMU. Timmerson played one season in the World Basketball League for the Erie Wave
FRANK ZEBRASKY
Washington High School
West Liberty State College
FOOTBALL
nWas the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 1979. He was also named honorable mention punter and place kicker that season
n Zebrasky, who graduated from West Liberty with nine offensive school records, was also an NAIA honorable mention All-American in 1979, throwing for 1,200 yards and leading the WVIAC in scoring with 56 points
n After an 0-2 start, Zebrasky led the Hilltoppers to a WVIAC championship, winning seven straight games before tying Fairmont State, 6-6, in the final game
n At Wash High, he was a member of the 1977 WPIAL runnerup baseball team, an All-Century Conference football player, an All-Section basketball player, team captain and the winner of the 1978 William E. Amos Award, as Wash High’s outstanding senior athlete
n Zebrasky set a school record at Wash High for assists in a game with 21 in 1978
n He has been a long-time coach, serving as an assistant on two WPIAL title teams and a PIAA championship team at Wash High. He was an assistant baseball coach in 2002 when the Little Prexies won a WPIAL crown. He also was manager for Washington in the 2001 and 2003 Pony World Series’, was Canon-McMillan’s baseball coach from 2008-2015 with three consecutive playoff appearances (2013-15)
n Zebrasky served as Canon-McMillan (2010-15) and Carlynton girls basketball coach (2017-18) and currently coaches Carlynton’s baseball team, where the Cougars have made three straight post-season appearances
n He played in the 1980 Thorobred World Series for Washington in Norfolk, VA
1998 WASHINGTON PREXIES
TEAM OF YESTERYEAR – BASEBALL
n Won the PIAA and WPIAL Class AA championships
n The Little Prexies went 20-3, winning four PIAA games. The team’s average margin of victory in its 20 wins was 8.62 per victory
n In eight post-season victories, Wash High scored 86 runs and allowed just 17, an average of 10.75 runs per game while yielding just a bit more than two runs a game
n The team won the WPIAL title with a 7-0 victory over previously undefeated Freeport as Diontae Walker threw a no-hitter at Three Rivers Stadium
n Wash High won the PIAA crown with a 13-3 whitewashing of Wyalusing. Joe Gregula had two hits, drove in four runs and started a double play in the third inning with the Little Prexies holding a one-run lead
n The team was coached by Bob Peton, a 2004 inductee into the Washington-Greene Co. Chapter Hall of Fame. Scott Belcastro, a 2012 inductee, was a member of the 1998 team
SPECIAL HONOREES HARRY HARVEY
(Posthumous)
HARNESS RACING
n Harvey was inducted into the Western Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 1970 and the Harness Racing Living Hall of Fame in July 2002
n He excelled as a trainer, driver and farm manager for the finest Standard-breds.
n Harvey was born in Duxbury, Vermont in 1923.
n While second trainer for Hall of Famer, Delvin Miller, Harvey won the 1953 Hambletonian with Helicopter.
n He went on to manage Miller’s Meadow Lands Farm from 1954 to the late 1960s. Harvey was the architect of the union between the mare Coun-tess Vivian and Dale Frost. The subsequent foal, which was born on the farm, was the great pacing stallion Meadow Skipper.
n Following the death of Adios, he returned to driving and training. In 1969 his UDRS was the best in the country at .508 for 200299 starts. The following year, he led the UDRS with .462 points for 300 or more starts, all with horses he trained.
n Harvey also drove horses to wins in the Old Oaken Bucket, Prix d’Ete, the Harriman Cup, La Paloma, the Fox and Sheppard Stake, the Mistletoe Shalee, the Roosevelt Pace, Geers, Debutante and the AmericanNational.
n He started his own breeding farm, Arden Hills, named after a nearby village. It had been an annex of Meadow Lands Farm ,where he had spent the pre-vious 12 as manager. It was at nearby Arden Downs that he developed, trained and drove Albatross, twotime Horse of the Year and 1996 Hall of Famer.
n Harvey was also vice president of the Western Pennsylvania (The Meadows) Harness Horsemen’s Association from 19621966. He served on the boards of both the Washington Trotting Association and the William Penn at Liberty Bell .
AL HELFER
(Posthumous)
BROADCASTING
n Nicknamed “ Radio Baseball,” Helfer was awarded the Ford C. Frick Award for Excellence in Baseball Broadcasting from the Base-ball Hall of Fame, December 12, 2018 and inducted in August 2019
n Helfer was born in Elrama (September 26, 1911), Washington County, and played football and basketball at Washington and Jef-ferson College and worked as a sports reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
n He called football games for the Pittsburgh Pirates (as they were called then) and Pittsburgh Panthers. He began broadcasting recrea-tions of Pittsburgh Pirates baseball games in 1933.
n He worked for the Cincinnati Reds and then joined CBS in 1937, working football and baseball. Helfer was reunited with Red Bar-ber, whom he worked with in Cincinnati, when he started broadcast-ing Brooklyn Dodgers games in 1937.
n Helfer joined the Navy during World War II before doing “Game of the Day broadcasts for Mutual.
n He rejoined the Dodgers and also called games for the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Colt .45s, Denver Broncos and Oakland Athletics.
n Helfer broadcast the MLB All-Star game (1939, 1950-1958; the World Series (1945, 1951-1955 and 1957) and Jim “Catfish’ Hunter’s 1968 perfect game.
n He broadcast the Army-Navy game during the 1940s and 1950s, and several Rose Bowl games.
n Helfer died in 1975 at 63.
1958 CALIFORNIA VULCANS
TEAM OF YESTERYEAR – FOOTBALL
n California went 8-0 and outscored their opposition 207-31 –scoring 25.9 points per game yielding just 2.9 points per game.
n California’s average margin of victory was 22 points. The Vulcans recorded four shutouts. Their two closest wins were by 13 points over Indiana and Edinboro.
n The undefeated regular season is one of only three in the school’s history.
n The Vulcans led the nation in rushing defense – yielding a paltry 42 yards per game – and was ranked second nationally in total defense.
n In addition to the victories over Indiana and Edinboro, California defeated Lock Haven, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, Clarion, Susquehanna and Washington and Jefferson.
n The team’s catalysts were Pete Petroff – an offensive lineman who transferred from Penn State – and the late Jack Scarvel, who returned to Cali-fornia after serving in the Army. Petroff anchored the offensive line while Scarvel provided the soul of the Vulcans’ defense from his nose tackle po-sition in the middle of the unit.
n The team was coached by Ted Nemeth. His assistants were Bill Hepner, Andy Sepsi, Mitch Bailey, Fran Herron, Gary Kennedy and Steve Tselepis.
nA number of players on that team are members of the Cal U Hall of Fame including, guard Fleming Mosely, Scarvel, running back Phil Clifford, de-fensive back Frank Bernadowski and offensive lineman Dick Fields.
n Nemeth is also in the Hall of Fame. He was also named the Pittsburgh Dapper Dan and Curbstone coaches “Small College Coach of the Year” in 1958.
LUKE BLANOCK,
Canon‐McMillan High School
COURAGE AWARD
Luke Blanock was an athlete whose battle with a rare form of bone cancer (Ewing’s Sarcoma) inspired many athletes, coaches, fans and all of Western Pennsylvania sports in general. Blanock played basketball and baseball at Canon‐McMillan. After undergoing treatment for the cancer, Blanock played some for the Canon‐McMillan basketball team in the 2014‐15 season. The can-cer returned, but it didn’t deter Blanock. Despite undergoing chemotherapy treatments, Blanock started a baseball game at pitcher in the spring of 2015. Luke passed away in December 2017. He was honored and memorialized with the WPIAL’s John Challis Courage Award in 2016.
JAMES (JIMMY) C. MONTECALVO
Washington High School
Bethany College
COURAGE AWARD
In his short life, Jimmy battled cancer that led to a multitude of challenges. A positive outlook and determination led him to success in life and sports. At Washington High School, he enjoyed success as a wide-receiver and kicker in football, and as a stellar performer on the golf and track teams. An honor student, he was named an All-Star Achiever by the Post-Gazette as a senior. He graduated magna cum laude from Bethany College and pursued his life’s work as a sports journalist. He was emerging as an excellent writer, researcher and storyteller. Regardless of the task, Jimmy was always smiling as he toiled until there was no more to give. Jimmy passed away in June 2008 at the age of 26. He was honored and memorialized with the WPIAL’s John Challis Courage Award in 2010.
Hall of Fame Moment
P.J. Hughes hit a dramatic pinch-hit, walk-off home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Washington Pony All-Star team pull within one win of advancing to the 1998 Pony League World Series championship game with a 3-2 win over Pasadena, Texas. It was Hughes’ first at bat of the series. His home run caused the monstrous crowd at Lew Hays Pony Field to erupt in celebration. It was one of the most dramatic and euphoric finishes in PLWS history.
Hall of Fame Moment
Joe Gregula pitched the only recorded perfect game in the history of California University of Pa. baseball history, May 12, 1970, against Gannon. He re-tired 18 straight batters through six innings, six strikeouts, five flyballs, and six groundball outs. He caught a short pop in front of the mound for the first out of the seventh inning, assisted on the second out and struck out the final batter. Gregula also had two singles and a walk for the Vulcans, who won 7-0.
Ironically, Gregula was Hughes’ manager in the 1998 Pony League World Series.