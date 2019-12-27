CANONSBURG — Joe Throckmorton can't remember the last time this happened.
That's how good a performance this was.
Waynesburg High School put four wrestlers into the semifinals in an awesome display of wrestling in the Powerade Wrestling Tournament Friday night at Canon-McMillan High School.
Freshmen Mac Church (106), Rocco Welsh (126), Wyatt Henson (138) and Luca Augustine (160) each won their quarterfinal round bouts and are two victories away from an individual title.
Semifinals begin at 11 a.m. Finals are at 5 p.m.
The Raiders ended Day 1 with 405.5 points, good enough for third place behind Malvern Prep (116) and Wyoming Seminary (149.5), which won the team title in three of the last four years.
The last time Waynesburg had an individual champion was 2004, when Chris Neidermeier won the second in as many years.
The last time Waynesburg won the team title was 1988 with three champions: Don Lemley, Lee Robinson and Steve Tedrow.
Gerrit Nijenhuis appears on the way to the 182-pound title for Canon-McMillan. The defending state champion left a path of scorched earth in the top half of the bracket.