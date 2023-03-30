Joe Tuscano

Assistant sports editor Joe Tuscano is retiring after almost 43 years with the Observer-Reporter.

After almost 43 years with the Observer-Reporter, assistant sports editor Joe Tuscano is ready to turn the page on his newspaper career.

Tuscano, 65, has announced his retirement. His final day will be Friday.

Sports Editor

Chris Dugan has been covering local sports for the Observer-Reporter, and named sports editor in 2006.

