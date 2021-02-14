AJ Blue drained the go-ahead three-pointer with 9.3 seconds to play to give the W&J men’s basketball team a 64-63 road win over Westminster on Saturday afternoon.
It was the only basket Blue made in the game.
The win improves W&J to 2-1 in Presidents’ Athletic Conference play. The loss was the first of the season for Westminster, which was receiving votes in this past week’s D3hoops.com National Top 15 poll.
Kyran Mitchell put together another strong effort in the victory, as the sophomore scored 18 points and matched the team-high with nine rebounds.
Cameron Seemann paced the Presidents with a game-high 19 points. Zach Queen added with nine points, nine rebounds and a pair of assists. Nicholas Campalong scored seven points and had six rebounds off the bench.
Back-to-back baskets by Mitchell gave W&J a three-point lead with just 1:28 remaining. However, Westminster appeared poised to sneak away with the victory after five straight points made the score 63-61 with 31 seconds left.
That set the stage for Blue’s game-winner in the waning seconds.
Isaac Stamatiades recorded a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Titans.
Saint Vincent 71, Waynesburg 64: After holding a one-point lead at the half, the Saint Vincent men’s basketball team used a strong second half to vault to a road Presidents’ Athletic Conference win over Waynesburg University, 71-64.
Waynesburg kept a lead of four-points or more until the 8:33 mark of the second half as the Bearcats went on a run. Shemar Bennett scored 12 of the 17-consecutive points for SVC as it took a 56-48 lead with 5:40 to go in regulation.
Bennett finished with a game-high 26 points with 23 of them coming in the second half. Anthony Dillard added 18 points while Osyon Jones contributed 11 points.
Junior forward Isaiah Alonzo paced the Yellow Jackets with 23 points on nine-of-18 shooting, five rebounds and three assists.
Women’s Results
Wash & Jeff 72, Westminster 53: The Washington & Jefferson College women’s basketball team posted a convincing 72-53 victory over Westminster in a battle of 2-0 teams on Saturday afternoon at the Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
The Presidents and Titans entered the matchup tied atop the Presidents’ Athletic Conference standings along with Saint Vincent.
The Presidents closed the first half with a 10-2 run and opened the second half with a 14-4 spurt, as W&J outscored Westminster 24-6 over a nine-and-a-half-minute stretch to take control of the game.
Maria Lawhorne led the way with a season-high 19 points and eight rebounds. Alie Seto scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half and grabbed 10 rebounds. Lauren Gilbert connected on three three-pointers on her way to 11 points.
Saint Vincent 82, Waynesburg 64:A strong first half propelled the Saint Vincent women’s basketball team to a 82-64 win over Presidents’ Athletic Conference opponent, Waynesburg University.
A well-rounded attack saw six Bearcats score in double figures, led by Taylor Geer’s 16, followed by 15 from Carlee Kilgus, 11 points from Lizzie Bender in her collegiate debut, and 10 points from Anna Betz. Kilgus also contributed 8 boards and dished out 5 assists.
Madison Weber finished the day with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 15 rebounds to go along with Ella Marconi’s 10 points and 2 blocked shots.
Rookie backcourt mates Marley Wolf and Avery Robinson both cracked the 20-point mark for Waynesburg. Robinson and Wolfe finished one-two in scoring on the day with 23 and 22 points, respectively.