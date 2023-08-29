This summer marked the first competitive golf experience for a dozen young golfers who made up Lindenwood Golf Club’s PGA Junior League golf team.
“I had a lot of fun,” says Connor Cole, age 10. “I got better at golf and now I can keep up with my dad on the course!”
The PGA Junior League is a nationwide program offering golfers ages 13 and under the opportunity to play a series of matches against players from other golf courses and clubs.
League play consists of a nurturing and social scramble format in which two team players pair up against two from the opposing team. Players in the pair hit their drives then continue to both hit from their chosen best shots through the hole.
“A scramble gives everyone a chance to make a difference in the match,” says Ovi Manciu.
Manciu and Lester Botkin coached the team, which was organized by Lindenwood’s PGA head golf professional Brent Johnson.
The team practiced weekly from April through August. Lindenwood was the only public golf course in the section to participate in the program.
“We felt lucky to be able to take our kids to play some of the most beautiful private club courses in the area,” said Botkin. “We met a lot of nice young golfers and their parents, all of us excited for the kids to learn the great game of golf. It’s a terrific family sport.”
Lindenwood competed and won all seven matches against St. Clair Country Club, Valley Brook Country Club, Southpointe Golf Club and South Hills Country Club.
“It’s gratifying to see so many private club boards and golf course owners in our area encourage and facilitate the development of young golfers,” said Manciu.“We’re grateful to Lindenwood and its owner, David Wylie, for giving our kids a chance to learn and grow.”
Recently, the players and their families celebrated the undefeated season. Awards were given for skills as well as conduct.
“Golf can sometimes be a frustrating sport, and one of the things we worked on with the kids all summer was maintaining composure even when things aren’t going well for them on the course,” Botkin said.
Dylan Bixler, 12; Lester Botkin, 9; Camden Cole, 12; Connor Cole, 10; Bryce Crago, 11; Gavin Dice, 11; Enzo Iafrate, 13; Liam Keeley, 8; Alex Manciu, 10; Henry Manciu, 13; Nathan Pastorik, 12 and Alex Trunzo, 11, comprised the Lindenwood team.
