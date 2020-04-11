Tradition is the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation. This is the definition but I think after this week, with no baseball and trout season having a surprise start, we may need to rewrite that definition. I mean, after all these years, who would have believed it. Easter Sunday is today and no church. Another tradition in my family gone by the wayside.
I know I was not the only person who was caught unaware on Tuesday, when I discovered it was trout season’s opening day. Let’s toss aside the fact that the state doesn’t really need two opening days and the archaic system was getting a little old. Doubt this to be true, one only has to look to West Virginia or Maryland, where you can fish for trout every day of the year. By 2 o’clock of that first day, most people knew as word was spread that trout season had occurred.
It occurred without the usual camping and crowded stream banks. The one-day fisherman, who used to make this day a big party, had to have been confused. I know I was. Coronavirus has struck again and this time it is the fishermen who are finding it a bit confusing. If you have a fishing summary, you probably were all prepared to go out on Saturday the 18. This would have been against the social-distancing laws enacted in our area. And so began what must have been a top secret planning not seen since the Manhattan Project. I can picture it now.
“What can we do to prevent fishermen like George Block from catching the virus?” said one imaginary officer of the fish commission. “You know he will be out there gabbing away catching trout on opening day.” Says another. Hmmm, they all think together, “I know; let’s make a top secret opening day. That will keep him in and protect half of Washington County.”
Seriously though, I know so many people are off work and fishing is a great way to keep the kids busy. But we just have to be a bit more careful not to socialize outside of our own families. Licenses can be purchased online at www.GoneFishingPa.com. You just fill it out, pay for it then print it. Make sure that printer is ready to go before you get on there. Then look at where you are planning to go. Some areas might be more crowded than others if you are taking the kids. I hear Walmart has some fishing licenses, too. I’m not sure what the state is planning to do about travel to and from fishing sites but I would imagine the risk is lower than say a trip to a grocery store. Plus, all that anxiety we are all feeling will just melt away as you see all the beauty of the great countryside.
Which reminds me: don’t forget it’s inevitable that one will spot many wild flowers along most of our local streams. I have noted many spring beauties, adders tongue and trilliums out blooming. Next will be the Dutchman’s breeches or squirrel corn as it is known. Virginia Bluebells can’t be far behind. It is amazing how our years and days are marked by something as small as this. The time of the bluebells. The time of the spring turkey and of course the fall time of the antlered deer.
These all fall under the category of tradition at my house. Each year, we watch as Mother Nature starts the seasons again with the creation story in our own backyard. The blooming of the small flowers we call wildflowers. The time is now, get out and look for it. Start your own family traditions, even if they are a few weeks early this year. Teach the kids to protect the environment and what wildflowers are. Catch a few of those early trout and watch out for each other.