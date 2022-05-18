SLIPPERY ROCK – It was harder to tell who was happier during the presentation of medals for the boys pole vault: Waynesburg junior Andrew Layton or his coach Butch Brunell.
Layton won the event at the WPIAL Track & Field Championship at Slippery Rock University Wednesday, clearing 14-6 to earn the gold. Immediately after, Brunell was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award for his 53 years of working with athletes, and in particular pole vaulters.
“When you have kids like these, it makes you feel pretty good,” said Brunell, wiping away the tears from his eyes. “Working with these kids, and they all have ups and downs in their lives, one thing you have to let them know is that you care about them.”
Brunell’s pole vaulters have consistently been at the top of their game. His girls have owned the state record ever since the event was adopted as an event by the PIAA nearly two decades ago.
“I’ve got tears in my eyes because I know there are people out there who care about you and appreciate what you’re doing with their kids,” said Brunell. “That’s what makes me even happier.”
One of the longest hugs came from Layton, who cleared 14-6 to win the Class 2A title. Layton won the Washing-Greene County Coaches Meet with a 12-2 effort. He also cleared 14-10 at this year’s Baldwin Invitational.
“I fixed my problem,” Layton said of what was holding him back early on in the competition. “I knew what I had to do and I did it.”
Layton came in at 12-0 because he had a “bailing out problem and I wanted to fix it.”
Washington’s Ruben Gordon had a strong day in Class 2A, winning the long jump with a 21-06 1/2 effort. Right behind him was teammate Devoun Fuse, who hit 21-04 3/4. He would later win the high jump with a 6-1 effort.
“I hit it in prelims and it carries over,” said Gordon. “This wasn’t a good jumping day. I knew I hit a good one in the prelims.”
Gordon also was in the 100-meter dash, turning in an 11.42, good enough for sixth place, two seconds from qualifying for states.
Christopher Davis of Canon-McMillan blew the field away in winning the Class 3A title in the 100-meter hurdles.
“I felt my start was really good today and that was because I had people next to me push me,” said Davis. “I love the adrenaline that comes out of you when you’re racing.”
Davis also remembered a key preparation technique.
“I remembered to say my prayers,” he said. “All I need is God,”
Davis will be looking to improve on last year’s eighth place finish in the state event.
“Whatever God is planning,” he said,, “I’m going to do my best.”
Davis did his best later in the day and it turned into a victory in the Class 3A 300 hurdles with a time of 39.69.
“The 100 hurdles are harder because it’s so much more mental,” Davis said. “I never thought I’d be a two-time (WPIAL) champion.”
Davis’ teammate Tyriek Williams finished third with a time of 15.54.
In one of the oddest competitions, Waynesburg’s Dawson Fowler tied Devoun Fuse of Washington in the triple jump after the two hit 42-04 3/4. Fowler won the tiebreaker, which was the second best jump.
“It’s crazy how it happened but it happened,” said Fowler. “My second-best jump was 40-11. I don’t know what his was but i know it was close.”
Other local athletes who qualified included, Brett Krobott of Peters Township, who was fourth in the Class 3A 1,600 run; Dane Asbury of Washington, who was third in the Class 2A 200; The Washington High School 400 relay team, which was second; Kirkland Cipoletti of McGuffey, who was fifth in the Class 2A 1,600; South Fayette’s 3,200 relay team took fourth; and Ringgold’s Ryan Pajac was second and South Fayette’s Jake Borgesi took fourth in the Class 3A 3,200 run.