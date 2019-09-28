GROVE CITY — Joey Koroly didn't skip a beat in his return to the tailback position. Helping Washington & Jefferson on both sides of the ball, Koroly ran for a game-high 75 yards on 17 carries and scored a touchdown to lead the Presidents over Grove City, 38-21, in a Presidents' Athletic Conference game Saturday.
Koroly's 22-yard touchdown run with 11:51 in the third quarter gave W&J (2-1, 3-1) a 24-14 lead. He also three tackles and two pass breakups from his usual spot at cornerback.
The Presidents moved Koroly, a Trinity graduate, into the backfield this week after Jordan West suffered a severely sprained ankle earlier this season.
W&J took its first 10-point lead of the game when EJ Thompson plunged into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown halfway through the second quarter.
Grove City (1-2, 2-2) answered less than two minutes until halftime when Cody Gustafson caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Ehst, cutting the Wolverines deficit to 17-14.
Without go-to receiver Andrew Wolf, W&J quarterback Jacob Adams stayed efficient by completing 23 of 34 passes for 279 yards and two scores.
The Presidents' defense limited Grove City to 35 net rushing yards on 25 attempts. Sean Doran had nine tackles and a sack for W&J.