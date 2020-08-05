CANONSBURG – Carsten Judge took sole possession of the lead Wednesday in the American Junior Golf Association tournament at Southpointe Golf Club.
Judge, of Columbus, Ohio, shot 73 in the second round and leads at 4-over-par 148. Judge carded four birdies during the round to climb his way to the top of the leaderboard.
Ali Khan of Westerville, Ohio, and David Wong of Porter Ranch, California, are tied for a close second at 5-over-par 149. Wong strung together four consecutive birdies while Khan carded three birdies during the round. Khan won the 2019 AJGA Dana Incorporated Junior Open.
Rocco Salvitti of Canonsburg is tied for 11th place after a round of 77 Wednesday.
The final round begins at 7 a.m. today.