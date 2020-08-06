CANONSBURG – Carsten Judge shot a final round of 75 Thursday to win the American Junior Golf Association tournament at Southpointe Golf Club.
It is the first AJGA victory for Judge, a native of Columbus, Ohio.
“To win this event feels really good. There was some tough competition in this field so to come out on top is a great feeling,” said Judge, who edged runner-up Ali Khan of Westerville, Ohio, by two strokes.
David Wong of Porter Ranch, California, finished third, three shots behind Judge.
Canonsburg’s Rocco Salvitti had a strong showing, shooting a final-round 73 to finish in a tie for fourth place.
The girls event was won by Hailey Schalk of Erie, Colorado. She shot 77 in the final round and held on to edge Tiffany Cao, of Midlothian Texas, and Elina Sinz of Katy, Texas, by one stroke. Cao closed with a 71 and Sinz shot 74.
It was the second AJGA victory for Schalk, a University of Colorado recruit.
“It feels really good because this is my last AJGA event, so to win and play well right before college is very special to me.” Schalk said.